Instagram Insta-Glam: Braided Ponytails

Often times, combinations of our favorite things turn out to be the best inventions. Take for example the cronut or the chocolate covered pretzel. Each delicious on their own, but when combined, you better prepare yourself for some seriously scrumptious snacking. Keeping that in mind, there’s a hairstyle combination that makes everything just so much better, and it’s called the braided ponytail.

Braids and ponytails are each chic and stylish apart from each other, but put the two together and you’ve got yourself a picture begging to be Pinned. The ladies of Instagram took this combination seriously this week, showing off their best braided ponytail pairings topped off with flattering filters. Take a look at some of our favorites from Instagram above!

