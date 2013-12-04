Instagram Insta-Glam: Braided Ponytails

Often times, combinations of our favorite things turn out to be the best inventions. Take for example the cronut or the chocolate covered pretzel. Each delicious on their own, but when combined, you better prepare yourself for some seriously scrumptious snacking. Keeping that in mind, there’s a hairstyle combination that makes everything just so much better, and it’s called the braided ponytail.
Braids and ponytails are each chic and stylish apart from each other, but put the two together and you’ve got yourself a picture begging to be Pinned. The ladies of Instagram took this combination seriously this week, showing off their best braided ponytail pairings topped off with flattering filters. Take a look at some of our favorites from Instagram above!
Dress up your usual ponytail with a fun braid!
We love the softness of this look and how this could be used for a casual day or a night out on the town, as modeled by @sirllindsjoo.
@Beautypassion27 is looking super chic and polished with a double braided low pony.
@Live__love__braid has out done herself with this braid that has us dreaming of a waterfall.
Mix up your everyday french braid like @_hairs_post did by just adding a short ponytail at the nape of your neck.
This basket style braided pony by @lovelyskin is perfect for a day you need to pull your hair back but still want it to have some flare.
Major hair crushing on @iginspiration! Pair a striped sweater with this awesome braid and you're set for the day.
This braided ponytail will definitely be swirling into our dreams tonight thanks too @lipstick_and_curls. Simply make tiny french braids and section them into a low pony for this fabulous look.
If you're looking to spice up a regular pony, take a braid and wrap it around the tail, securing it at the end like @rousous did here.
This braid is breathtaking and super easy to do! Just like @jawdroppinghair did, create a really loose and soft braid with a mix of chunky and thin pieces.