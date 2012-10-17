Instagram Insta-Glam: Braided Headbands

An easy way to instantly change up any hairstyle is to add a braid, especially the braided headband. It’s been seen on celebrities and on the runways, used with nonchalant updos and long hairstyles. Instead of buying braided headbands, use your own hair to create one, or two! Just braid a section of hair from one ear to the other and bobby pin in place. Let some strands fall by your face for a look that’s not too put together.

If you want to try the trend, take inspiration from these Instagram users, who incorporated braids into their everyday hairstyles.