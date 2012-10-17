StyleCaster
Instagram Insta-Glam: Braided Headbands

Danielle Emig
An easy way to instantly change up any hairstyle is to add a braid, especially the braided headband. It’s been seen on celebrities and on the runways, used with nonchalant updos and long hairstyles. Instead of buying braided headbands, use your own hair to create one, or two! Just braid a section of hair from one ear to the other and bobby pin in place. Let some strands fall by your face for a look that’s not too put together.

If you want to try the trend, take inspiration from these Instagram users, who incorporated braids into their everyday hairstyles.

@kelsey_roma added a braid to complete this gorgeous updo.

@alexiscora1234 added a braided headband to her straight style.

@braela_stanton's two braids add major cuteness to her messy bun.

@chanelpauls knows you can't get much cuter than a braid and tousled waves.

We love @jade_marcely's thick braids.

@kenziej_miller shows that even small braids can add a lot to an updo.

@larissaaaa_'s braids are cute with her curly hair and messy bun.

@rose_valen left her updo a little undone and messy with a braided headband, and we love it.

