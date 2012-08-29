StyleCaster
Share

Instagram Insta-Glam: Bold Brows

What's hot
StyleCaster

Instagram Insta-Glam: Bold Brows

Danielle Emig
by
Instagram Insta-Glam: Bold Brows
10 Start slideshow

Bold eyebrows were seen in the fall 2012 fashion week shows and are now all over the street. From thick, ungroomed eyebrows to perfectly arched eyebrows, bold is in. On the runway thick brows were usually paired with neutral eyes and lips or a red pout. Even if your hair color and eyebrows contrast in color, this is the season to put away your tweezers.

We searched Instagram to find how members are showing off their bold brows. From natural makeup to dramatic, these users paired thick eyebrows with every beauty trend of the season.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10

@madamustang poses with bold eyebrows and a dark wine colored lipstick.

@jazzmagdaleno shows off her bold brows with winged eyeliner.

@elinpetersson has a great smile to go along with her bold eyebrows

@sissaavila is showing off two fall trends with her bold lips and eyebrows.

Bold eyebrows on @gloriawozniak look great with neutral makeup and the pop of color on her lips.

@ingridcc90 shows how well her thick eyebrows go with her dark hair.

@jessiy0 pairs her eyebrows with a touch of turquoise eyeliner.

@isabullen shows that bold eyebrows even go well with blonde hair.

@jahliss' closeup reveals her beautiful natural makeup and perfectly groomed eyebrows.

@britney_loo makes a statement with bold brows.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Lindsay Lohan Banned From Chateau Marmont, Relive Her Best Moments at the Iconic...

Lindsay Lohan Banned From Chateau Marmont, Relive Her Best Moments at the Iconic...
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share