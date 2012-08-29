Instagram Insta-Glam: Bold Brows

Bold eyebrows were seen in the fall 2012 fashion week shows and are now all over the street. From thick, ungroomed eyebrows to perfectly arched eyebrows, bold is in. On the runway thick brows were usually paired with neutral eyes and lips or a red pout. Even if your hair color and eyebrows contrast in color, this is the season to put away your tweezers.

We searched Instagram to find how members are showing off their bold brows. From natural makeup to dramatic, these users paired thick eyebrows with every beauty trend of the season.