Instagram Insta-Glam: Blue Eyeshadow

Instagram Insta-Glam: Blue Eyeshadow

Danielle Emig
by
Blue eyeshadow and liner has been an obvious trend at fashion shows in New York, London, Milan, and Paris. Then we saw it on the red carpet during the Emmys on January Jones, Nicole Kidman, and more. We have been victims of terrible blue eyeshadow in middle school so we’re a bit hesitant to try the trend again, but we surely can’t ignore it. A touch of dark blue or light aqua on the outer or inner corner of the eyes is a great way to get the blues without feeling like you walked out of the ’80s with bright blue swiped across your entire lid.

We checked Instagram to see how users are wearing the latest color. From subtle to bright, we are loving all the blue shades these users are wearing. Even though blue eyeshadow is the spring trend, wearing it now on dull days will brighten your day and your eyes. Use a shade that pairs well with your complexion and take cue from these users on how to rock it!

@christiesays uses a dark blue in the inner corner of her eyes for a pop of color.

We like @littlebetch93's pale, shimmery blue all over her lid.

@lizakukla did a bright aqua color on her upper lids.

@faresha13's aqua eyeshadow matches her scarf and we love how it brightens her eyes.

@dollfaceddame uses a blue-grey on her outer lids for a more subtle take on the trend.

@monicahuch rocks blue eyeshadow and pink lips for an '80s look.

The teal color on @indiabthediva's lids goes well with her complexion.

@forevernicole92 does blue eyeshadow right by pairing it with nude lips for a look that's not over the top.

