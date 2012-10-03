Instagram Insta-Glam: Blue Eyeshadow

Blue eyeshadow and liner has been an obvious trend at fashion shows in New York, London, Milan, and Paris. Then we saw it on the red carpet during the Emmys on January Jones, Nicole Kidman, and more. We have been victims of terrible blue eyeshadow in middle school so we’re a bit hesitant to try the trend again, but we surely can’t ignore it. A touch of dark blue or light aqua on the outer or inner corner of the eyes is a great way to get the blues without feeling like you walked out of the ’80s with bright blue swiped across your entire lid.

We checked Instagram to see how users are wearing the latest color. From subtle to bright, we are loving all the blue shades these users are wearing. Even though blue eyeshadow is the spring trend, wearing it now on dull days will brighten your day and your eyes. Use a shade that pairs well with your complexion and take cue from these users on how to rock it!