Instagram Insta-Glam: Berry Lips

It’s no secret that bold lip hues have been a hit for seasons, and we never stop finding inspiration for new shades (and new complete beauty looks) on the runways, red carpets, and throughout social media. We’ve spotted celebs and real girls alike mixing bold berry stains with simple cat eyes and also letting the look stand alone with a sleek hairstyle. The main lesson learned here has been to mix and match berry lips with a variety of makeup looks and hairstyles, as long as you choose complementary styles.

We scrolled through Instagram to find some of the hottest berry lip looks to inspire us right now, whether the lip becomes the statement of your look or helps to play up sleek cat eye. Get inspired by these gorgeous berry beauties, and let us know which is your favorite below!