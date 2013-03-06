Instagram Insta-Glam: Berry Lips

It’s no secret that bold lip hues have been a hit for seasons, and we never stop finding inspiration for new shades (and new complete beauty looks) on the runways, red carpets, and throughout social media. We’ve spotted celebs and real girls alike mixing bold berry stains with simple cat eyes and also letting the look stand alone with a sleek hairstyle. The main lesson learned here has been to mix and match berry lips with a variety of makeup looks and hairstyles, as long as you choose complementary styles.
We scrolled through Instagram to find some of the hottest berry lip looks to inspire us right now, whether the lip becomes the statement of your look or helps to play up sleek cat eye. Get inspired by these gorgeous berry beauties, and let us know which is your favorite below!
Rachellepaige shows off her perfectly painted berry lip and bold brows.
Astoldbyadri shows off her berry lips and half-up twisted hairstyle with turquoise sunglasses and without – we're loving the lip hue paired with the bright glasses!
Biancaantonela chose to capture her lip look four different times, proving that it looks good from every angle.
Char_92x shows off her berry pout and side braid (with some gorgeous cat eyes to match)!
Gabzillaa7 made her berry, matte lips the statement of her look, pulling the rest of her back into a messy bun.
Hayleechristene chose to pair her berry lips with big sunglasses and some statement, multi-colored strands.
Maiyabalconi shows off her sleek black liner and berry lip combo. We're also loving her perfectly groomed brow!
Missads1981 shows off her berry lips and luscious lashes, which pair perfectly with her emerald green eyes.
Srhopara_ 's glossy berry lips, black lined eyes and slicked-back bun are spot-on.
VKCollection shows off their perfect cat eye and painted berry pout.