Instagram Insta-Glam: A Bang-up Job

Augusta Falletta
After President Obama put the spotlight on how great Michelle’s bangs looked this week (it’s hard to disagree), we got to thinking about bangs ourselves. It’s no secret that blunt bangs are popping up all over the beauty world in full force and so far, we really like what we see. For a bit of inspiration (and maybe a shove in the direction of heading to a salon to make the chop ourselves), we turned to Instagram and were entirely giddy with what we found.

The best part of blunt bangs is how seamlessly they pair with other beauty trends. From top knots to bobs to bold cat eye makeup, whatever they’re teamed up with, the result is an absolute attention-getter. Take a peek at the real girl looks from this week and tell us if you’d ever be bold enough to make the cut!

1 of 10

epolkow is making us want blunt bangs and a top knot pronto.

These Krysten Ritter-esque bangs on kitty_yy are a modern take on glam goth. 

olahs_xanna pairs blunt bangs with nude lips, making for a super modern look. 

The center part and undone waves mix beautifully with these blunt bangs by Hairbyfina

We want these bangs and that shine immediately, joannakellerbeautyartist

We're used to seeing bangs with longer styles, but this bob and bangs combo on alexandrasugg is adorable. 

A flower crown and chopped bangs? Count us in, ohdearcourtney

There's something special about the mixture of beachy waves and straight, severe bangs that makes us swoon. We're dying for this style from meagharty

wendyrorong proves that a smokey cat eye is amped up and accentuated by some blunt bangs. 

mr222 shows that ombre hair and bangs below the brows are a stunning team. 

