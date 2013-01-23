Instagram Insta-Glam: A Bang-up Job

After President Obama put the spotlight on how great Michelle’s bangs looked this week (it’s hard to disagree), we got to thinking about bangs ourselves. It’s no secret that blunt bangs are popping up all over the beauty world in full force and so far, we really like what we see. For a bit of inspiration (and maybe a shove in the direction of heading to a salon to make the chop ourselves), we turned to Instagram and were entirely giddy with what we found.

The best part of blunt bangs is how seamlessly they pair with other beauty trends. From top knots to bobs to bold cat eye makeup, whatever they’re teamed up with, the result is an absolute attention-getter. Take a peek at the real girl looks from this week and tell us if you’d ever be bold enough to make the cut!