Instagram Insta-Glam: Bangin’ Bangs

With the onset of a new season, hair changes are not only common, they are pretty much obligatory. Whether you choose to simply change up your style by adding simple accessories or go all out and change the color or cut, we can think of more than a few ways for you to get a different look this season. If you’re satisfied with your color but want a way to jazz up your look, bangs are the way to go. We suggest finding tons of inspiration before making the chop though (we’ve been known to scroll through Pinterest and Instagram for hours on end) and bring those exact pictures to your hairstylist.

Above we’ve found just a few of our favorite bang looks for spring from some real ladies who know how to rock the look – from blunt bangs to side-swept to everything in between. Figure out which look you’re aiming for, and if you think you can pull it off, then save these images on your phone for your stylist! Good luck!