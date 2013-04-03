StyleCaster
Instagram Insta-Glam: Bangin’ Bangs

Rachel Adler
by
With the onset of a new season, hair changes are not only common, they are pretty much obligatory. Whether you choose to simply change up your style by adding simple accessories or go all out and change the color or cut, we can think of more than a few ways for you to get a different look this season. If you’re satisfied with your color but want a way to jazz up your look, bangs are the way to go. We suggest finding tons of inspiration before making the chop though (we’ve been known to scroll through Pinterest and Instagram for hours on end) and bring those exact pictures to your hairstylist.

Above we’ve found just a few of our favorite bang looks for spring from some real ladies who know how to rock the look – from blunt bangs to side-swept to everything in between. Figure out which look you’re aiming for, and if you think you can pull it off, then save these images on your phone for your stylist! Good luck!

@Emithxd's eye-grazing blonde bangs are the perfect accessory to her lush black lashes. 

@evay1225's side-swept bangs are a fun way to pull the focus to her statement lip. 

@chelstef chose a messy topknot to show off her long, eye-grazing bangs.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

@foxsmirk's blunt bangs are a fun way to change up a spring hairstyle. 

A great way to add dimension to long and straight strands is with a bang, like @lelo_ does. 

@loveshelbey went for a slight angle to her bangs a la Alexa Chung, with gorgeous results. 

@marilouisestarup shows off her blunt bang and pink lip, which are right on trend for spring. 

@mrstaylorstrickland trimmed her own blonde and blunt bangs to get this stylish look. 

@pinkeldorado chose blunt bangs, which is a great way to dress up any hairstyle – especially a simple ponytail.

@Veronica_Lang shows off her choppy bangs and simple ponytail for easy, breezy, spring hair. 

