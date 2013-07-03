Instagram Insta-Glam: 4th of July Makeup

When we talk about bold makeup, we usually mean something eye-catching and daring, but your average statement lip or colored eyeliner look tends to stay pretty tame. Life is all about balance: yin and yang, smoky eye and nude lip, you get the picture.

That all goes out the window on the 4th of July, right along with most people’s respect for state firework laws. This holiday is all about patriotism, and there’s nothing more American than taking something and going way overboard with it (see: capitalism, the stock market, nail art). And we say run with it. We can’t all live the Katy Perry lifestyle on a day-to-day basis, but this Wednesday, you just gotta ignite the light and let it shine.

Just own the night, some would say, like the 4th of July.

For More 4th of July Ideas From Beauty High:

Nail Art How To: Fireworks for the 4th of July

50 Festive 4th of July Inspired Editorials

Nail Art How To: Picnic Nails For the Park