Instagram Insta-Glam: The Cat Eye

Of all the makeup trends we love, the cat eye is easily at the top of the list. Between all of the variations, colors and options for wearing the trend, it’s a look that can be reinvented day after day and if you’re one of the talented ladies who has perfected the cat eye look, you know it’s no easy feat. Besides just looking on trend, a cat eye can make your eyes look wider and more awake, so the look overall is a win, win.
We took to Instagram to get some cat eye inspiration for our own look and found that ladies everywhere are just as obsessed with the cat eye as we are. Take a look at some of the best cat eye looks we found for this week’s Instagram Insta-Glam and let us know which version you’d wear in the comments below!
Cottonrouge went for an intense cat eye, creating a matte black look with eyeshadow.
Makeupartistlorena went for a full on smokey cat eye, pairing it with a bold lip for an attention-grabbing look.
Hannahmarieysj knows that the perfect accessory for a cat eye is pastel pink hair. We like her style.
Lelalaia went for a cat eye with bold brows and blunt bangs, finishing things off with a pale pink lip.
Maghietta matched her eye makeup to her nail art for an all-around trendy look.
What better way to accessorize the cat eye look than with a ballerina bun and a berry lip, just like Allrosesarepink?
Talifitness kept things simple with cat eyeliner and practically no other makeup.
