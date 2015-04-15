Instagram Insta-Glam: Rainbow Coachella Hair

Not saying that Coachella is a bigger deal than prom/cotillion/homecoming altogether, but we probably don’t see the amount of commitment to style, beauty, and festival gear (and celebrities in the wild) as we do at this Millenials-Woodstock festival, Coachella. Whether these girls already had their rainbow mermaid hair game down, or they went HAM with the Manic Panic in preparation, Coachella pics are basically like the lookbook for a fictional neo-hippie cartoon of concert-going babes. Here’s a collection of rainbow fish that will likely have your booking an appointment with your colorist faster than say, buying a music festival ticket.
The 'gram seen heard round the world—when celebs start coloring their hair all over the rainbow spectrum, you know it's music festival season.
Photo:
Instagram: @officialjdunn
@feralcreature's hair is the perfect color of John Frieda's newly re-launched and re-branded Beach Blonde Sea Waves salt spray. The waves aren't far off either!
Photo:
Instagram @feralcreature
Even cotton candy My Little Pony haired unicorns like @flamcis attend Coachella.
Photo:
Instagram: @flamecis
Julianne Hough is full on Coachella-style-ready with her niece in tow.
Photo:
Instagram: @juleshough
The Jenner sisters, buddying-up with a turquoise-wigged Kylie laying low in a baseball cap.
Photo:
Instagram: @kyliejenner
Jourdan Dunn got amped for Coachella with this cool steely-pale blue ombre...
Photo:
Instagram: @officialjdunn
... And then somehow found the time between hanging with friends and listening to music to go purple and pink!
Photo:
Instagram: @officialjdunn
If you're going for edgy rainbow and not necessarily unicorn rainbow, these steely colors look cool like an oil slick on @toomanymelanies.
Photo:
Instagram: @toomanymelanies