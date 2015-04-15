Instagram Insta-Glam: Rainbow Coachella Hair

Not saying that Coachella is a bigger deal than prom/cotillion/homecoming altogether, but we probably don’t see the amount of commitment to style, beauty, and festival gear (and celebrities in the wild) as we do at this Millenials-Woodstock festival, Coachella. Whether these girls already had their rainbow mermaid hair game down, or they went HAM with the Manic Panic in preparation, Coachella pics are basically like the lookbook for a fictional neo-hippie cartoon of concert-going babes. Here’s a collection of rainbow fish that will likely have your booking an appointment with your colorist faster than say, buying a music festival ticket.

More From Beauty High:

How You Should Be Wearing Your Hair At Coachella

How to Rock Pink Highlights

Rainbow Hair On The Runway