Instagram Insta-Glam: Nude Lips

Instagram Insta-Glam: Nude Lips

Michelle Grossman
Instagram Insta-Glam: Nude Lips
While we’re all for deep berry and plum lips in the fall, we can’t forget about our classic nudes. A go-to nude lipstick is a must in every girl’s makeup collection, because no matter the circumstance, it’ll never let you down. Whether your makeup is suitable for every day, or over the top extreme, a nude lip will compliment any look on the spectrum.

Nude lips might sound simple enough, but actually they come with plenty of options. From pink nudes to peach nudes, to even bronze and brown nudes, there is the perfect shade of nude out there for anyone’s lips. To explore all the nude lips that the wonderful world of makeup has to offer, we turned to Instagram, because, really, where else would we look? Instagram users showed off their favorite nude lips – whether they chose to dab a shadow in the center for a highlight, outline them with a slightly darker lip liner, or top them off with a shiny gloss, they showed us all the ways to make your nude lip your own. Take a look for yourself as you check out our slideshow above, and let us know in the comments what your favorite way to rock a nude lip is!

@lisacarthcartmakeup's nude lip is so natural that it can be paired with any look. 

@makeupbydanii_created this gorgeous nude lip by applying Rimmel's lip liner in natural all over, and then dabbing MAC dazzlelight eyeshadow just in the middle for a subtle highlight.

@anita_maluje's bronzey nude lip is stunning, while also allowing her eyes to pop.

@crystal_brit's nude lip is a triple threat as she created it by lining her lips with MAC Whirl lip liner, applying Wet n Wild Bare It All Lipstick all over, and topping it off with Gerard Cosmetics Nude lip gloss.

You can never go wrong with a pinky-nude lip and some winged liner – just look how stunning the combo is on @tinavalentinaxx.

@thelipstickjungle_ proves that nude lips don't have to be super light, as we're loving this darker nude she created by using e.l.f. Nearly Nude matte lip color.

If you want to make your lips appear a little fuller, and make them stand out a little more while rocking a nude lip, just outline them with a lip liner thats one shade darker than your lipstick like @swmakeup did.

@brightonsbeauty shows us that dramatic eyes and nude lips go hand in hand!

