Instagram Insta-Glam: Nude Lips

While we’re all for deep berry and plum lips in the fall, we can’t forget about our classic nudes. A go-to nude lipstick is a must in every girl’s makeup collection, because no matter the circumstance, it’ll never let you down. Whether your makeup is suitable for every day, or over the top extreme, a nude lip will compliment any look on the spectrum.

Nude lips might sound simple enough, but actually they come with plenty of options. From pink nudes to peach nudes, to even bronze and brown nudes, there is the perfect shade of nude out there for anyone’s lips. To explore all the nude lips that the wonderful world of makeup has to offer, we turned to Instagram, because, really, where else would we look? Instagram users showed off their favorite nude lips – whether they chose to dab a shadow in the center for a highlight, outline them with a slightly darker lip liner, or top them off with a shiny gloss, they showed us all the ways to make your nude lip your own. Take a look for yourself as you check out our slideshow above, and let us know in the comments what your favorite way to rock a nude lip is!

More From Beauty High:

Beauty Mistakes You Make That Are Aging You

How to Break Out of Your Makeup Rut

The Best Ways to Use Concealer