Instagram Insta-Glam: Half Top-Knots

Are you up or down? Dirty roots but excellent body in your hair and you just can’t sacrifice that good texture to a ponytail or a bun? Embrace the half top-knot–the perfect ‘do for when you’re feeling a little funky but don’t want your hair just flying about on its own, style-free. With a grunge-y 90s edge, this slouchy do can be worn in most casual cool-girl way, no matter what your style or hair length. Bonus is it’s a perfect hairdo for those lazy days when you can’t be bothered with doing anything with it but don’t want it all over your face.
More From Beauty High:
Instagram Insta-Glam: Top Knots
10 Best Celeb Top Knots
Low Maintenance Hairstyles Ideas From Pinterest
@christinakreitel's got the volume down with her half top-knot (or shall we say loop) situation.
We really can't hate @indiediary's 90s shades and long-hair-don't-care minimal half top-knot at all.
This most excellent half top-knot looks so cool showing off this root-y, grunge-y mermaid hair on @paruccies's Instagram.
@amandastas is like the silver unicorn of half top-knots.
There's something about twists and curls like @fluffybanana's that look just so untouchably cool.
@froufrou412's look is supremely the queen of casual-cool, with the perfect loose face-framing pieces down.
Baby half top-knot AND bangs? Consider us in love, @maddinka.
Photo:
Instagram: @maddinka
Check out the perfectly tousled waves under @megvngriffith's half top-knot.
The bigger the hair, the higher the half top-knot, according to @sarahlouiselote.
@withlovedayna's baby top-knot loop looks a bit like a heart, doesn't it?