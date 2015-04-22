Instagram Insta-Glam: Half Top-Knots

Are you up or down? Dirty roots but excellent body in your hair and you just can’t sacrifice that good texture to a ponytail or a bun? Embrace the half top-knot–the perfect ‘do for when you’re feeling a little funky but don’t want your hair just flying about on its own, style-free. With a grunge-y 90s edge, this slouchy do can be worn in most casual cool-girl way, no matter what your style or hair length. Bonus is it’s a perfect hairdo for those lazy days when you can’t be bothered with doing anything with it but don’t want it all over your face.

