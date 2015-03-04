StyleCaster
Share

Instagram Insta-Glam: Hairstyles With Pink Highlights

What's hot
StyleCaster

Instagram Insta-Glam: Hairstyles With Pink Highlights

Victoria Moorhouse
by
Instagram Insta-Glam: Hairstyles With Pink Highlights
7 Start slideshow

Thanks to hair chalk, those clip-in colored extensions you probably played with as a kid, and that brief period of time that Rachel McAdams added an unexpected pop of color to her blonde hair, pink highlights have long lived in a top-ranking spot on our most coveted hair color list. A few pale pink streaks gives platinum or blonde hair a warm dimension, while magenta in brunette or dark brown hair is an unexpected mash-up of hues that is pretty much guaranteed to strike up a conversation. And for a girly girl look without tulle or frou frou frills, pink highlights is the way to go—the color technique also jives well with the pastel hair movement that’s going to be showing up in your social media feed once Coachella kicks off yet again.

Whether you’re prepping to go pink or just want to see how real girls take on the trend, check out this roundup of some of the coolest pink streaks on Instagram.

More From Beauty High:
Khloe Kardashian Goes Blonde
The Best Hair Texturizers in a Can
How to Dye Dark Hair Pastel

0 Thoughts?
1 of 7

@c_hawkins3 dyed just her tips in bright pink and purple pigment.

The light reflecting off of @rosechct's pink strands has a super subtle and pretty effect.

Photo: Instagram: @rosechct

Tiny hot pink highlights bring even more attention to this cool asymmetrical bob cut worn by @briannaroseflores

Photo: Instagram: briannaroseflores

@lniellejoy.mua's platinum waves are touched with cotton candy pink hair dye.

Photo: Instagram: @lniellejoy.mua

Show off your color with a side-braid leading into a ponytail fastened at the nape of your neck like @mariannakatariinaa.

Photo: Instagram: @mariannakatariinaa

Check out that whimsical pastel tint in @rebeccaciara's Instagram hair.

Photo: Instagram: @rebeccaciara

Try highlights beginning halfway down the hair shaft all the way to your tips. They'll subtly peek through any down 'do or ponytail. Use this look by @caitlinmunzer for inspiration.

Photo: Instagram: @caitlinmunzer

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Rose Gold: Not Just for Jewelry Anymore

Rose Gold: Not Just for Jewelry Anymore
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share