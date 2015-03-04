Instagram Insta-Glam: Hairstyles With Pink Highlights

Thanks to hair chalk, those clip-in colored extensions you probably played with as a kid, and that brief period of time that Rachel McAdams added an unexpected pop of color to her blonde hair, pink highlights have long lived in a top-ranking spot on our most coveted hair color list. A few pale pink streaks gives platinum or blonde hair a warm dimension, while magenta in brunette or dark brown hair is an unexpected mash-up of hues that is pretty much guaranteed to strike up a conversation. And for a girly girl look without tulle or frou frou frills, pink highlights is the way to go—the color technique also jives well with the pastel hair movement that’s going to be showing up in your social media feed once Coachella kicks off yet again.

Whether you’re prepping to go pink or just want to see how real girls take on the trend, check out this roundup of some of the coolest pink streaks on Instagram.

