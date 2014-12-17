Instagram Insta-Glam: Hair Bows

StyleCaster
When we think of hair bows, we almost immediately flash back to our younger years of the school girl days. We thought we ditched the bows for good once our moms let us tackle our own tresses, but, as it’s been proven time and time again, all trends come back in style.

However, as the times change, the trends are also known to make their return with a twist. So, before we threw on our old plaid skirts and wrapped ribbons around our pigtails, we turned to Instagram to see just how the style is carried out today, and what we found is that it’s done so in many more ways than one. For all the hair bow inspiration you need (and more), take a scroll through our slideshow above, and be sure to let us know in the comments below what your favorite way to rock a hair bow is!

Looking for a cute way to pull your hair out of your face? Take notes from @linneae__ and try a polka dot bow hair wrap! 

Amp up your hairstyle by adding a bow to the back of your head like @sarahhoule_xo did for a little extra oomph.

@aurora_celeste shows us the perfect hairstyle for when you're pressed for time -- just throw your hair up, add a bow headband, and you're sure to look super cute, while getting out of the door quick.

@madeleineblogs captioned this photo "put a bow on it, call it a day," and we have to say that we're loving her philosophy.

Not sure how to style your hair for a holiday party? Why not take some inspiration from @emsmcs and add a red sparkly bow to your top knot!

@haagej totally mastered the hair bow by creating one using her hair -- plus, do you see that braid? Love!

@lady_nonette took her high pony to new heights with the help of a hair bow.

@ghostieprincess  is rockin her hair bow to the side, and we're all for the pretty placement.

