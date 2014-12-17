Instagram Insta-Glam: Hair Bows

When we think of hair bows, we almost immediately flash back to our younger years of the school girl days. We thought we ditched the bows for good once our moms let us tackle our own tresses, but, as it’s been proven time and time again, all trends come back in style.

However, as the times change, the trends are also known to make their return with a twist. So, before we threw on our old plaid skirts and wrapped ribbons around our pigtails, we turned to Instagram to see just how the style is carried out today, and what we found is that it’s done so in many more ways than one. For all the hair bow inspiration you need (and more), take a scroll through our slideshow above, and be sure to let us know in the comments below what your favorite way to rock a hair bow is!

