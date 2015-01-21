Instagram Insta-Glam: Grey Hair

While going grey used to be a concern that we feared facing later on, it’s made the switch to becoming a current full-blown trend—and it seems that no one can get enough of it.
To see what all the hype was about over this dramatic hue, we obviously turned to Instagram—and the results did not come up short. Each user put their own twist on the trend, which totally sold us on the style, proving it’s a lot more versatile than we thought. See for yourself by glancing through our slideshow that features some of our favorite styles to rock with grey hair. Be sure to let us know your stance on the shade in the comments below.
From her grey hair to her vampy lip, there's nothing safe about @angexla's look, and this beauty risk was definitely worth taking.
Photo:
Instagram: @angexla
@hangrenadez's different shades of grey hair make this the coolest braid ever.
Photo:
Instagram: @hangrenadez
@denicce_'s black-to-grey ombre is the perfect way to ease into the trend.
Photo:
Instagram: @denicce_
@_ich_bin_lara_'s hair is a cross between blonde and grey, and we're loving the mix.
Photo:
Instagram: @_ich_bin_lara_
@barryfollett styled her grey hair with a braid, bun, and messy waves all at the same time, proving this color pairs great with just about any 'do.
Photo:
Instagram: @barryfollett
Photo:
Instagram: @bcurls.michelle
This milkmaid braid looks fabulous on @nyanelebajoa, especially with a few grey strands framing her face.
Photo:
Instagram: @nyanelebajoa
Photo:
Instagram: @ssssamanthaa