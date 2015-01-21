Instagram Insta-Glam: Grey Hair

While going grey used to be a concern that we feared facing later on, it’s made the switch to becoming a current full-blown trend—and it seems that no one can get enough of it.

To see what all the hype was about over this dramatic hue, we obviously turned to Instagram—and the results did not come up short. Each user put their own twist on the trend, which totally sold us on the style, proving it’s a lot more versatile than we thought. See for yourself by glancing through our slideshow that features some of our favorite styles to rock with grey hair. Be sure to let us know your stance on the shade in the comments below.

More From Beauty High:

10 Things to Know About Dry Hair

How to Grow Out an Undercut

Quick Ways to Add Texture to Straight Hair