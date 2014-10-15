Instagram Insta-Glam: Gold Shadow

Gold is one of the major “it” hues this season, popping up in accessories, clothing, nail colors, and—you guessed it—makeup. Gold eye shadow is a surefire way to glam up your eyes and make them stand out in the best way possible. Whether you choose a small touch like metallic gold eyeliner, or a more bold all-over color, the result is sure to be beautiful.

We scrolled through Instagram to find some of the hottest gold eye makeup looks to inspire us right now. From subtle shades to metallic pops of color, we’ve loving what we’re seeing. Check out some of these chic shimmery hues and let us know if you’ll be going for the gold (eye makeup that is) in the comments below!

