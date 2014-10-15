Instagram Insta-Glam: Gold Shadow

Gold is one of the major “it” hues this season, popping up in accessories, clothing, nail colors, and—you guessed it—makeup. Gold eye shadow is a surefire way to glam up your eyes and make them stand out in the best way possible. Whether you choose a small touch like metallic gold eyeliner, or a more bold all-over color, the result is sure to be beautiful.
We scrolled through Instagram to find some of the hottest gold eye makeup looks to inspire us right now. From subtle shades to metallic pops of color, we’ve loving what we’re seeing. Check out some of these chic shimmery hues and let us know if you’ll be going for the gold (eye makeup that is) in the comments below!
@makeupbyhmarie let her winged liner do the talking in this bold, yet understated eye makeup look. Just a hint of gold was placed on top of her lids, as well as a shimmery gold liner on her lower lash line.
@tylex93 created a glamorous smokey eye, using a shimmery gold shadow as an accent right on the bottom of the lid. A bold red lip perfectly completes this vampy look.
@gordanalicina achieved the "no-makeup makeup look" with a barely-there gold shimmery shadow and nude lip. When applied lightly, gold shadow can be played off as a sparkly nude hue.
@epicglammakeup kept her gold eye makeup soft, but the end result is absolutely stunning.
@infinitelyloved1 created this shimmery gold look for Homecoming, and we can bet she'll be the Queen at this dance.
@makeupbykaykay chose a vibrant shade of gold paired with a deep purple for a seriously statement-making look.
@makeupby_jv kept things simple with a light, shimmery gold placed below the lash line and on the lid. Her choice of lilac lipstick is a gorgeous compliment to the subtle gold look.