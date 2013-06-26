StyleCaster
Instagram Insta-Glam: French Braids

Jaclyn Sciara
by
With summer here, one of the best ways to get the hair out of your face without sacrificing looks is the French braid. Sure, the fishtail and the milkmaid braids are wildly popular, but we don’t all have the skills of a hairstylist. French braids are gorgeous and easy to style, so we have a bit of a bias towards these braids. After taking to Instagram for some hairstyle ideas, we found some real beauties out there who posted pictures with the classic hairstyle. A French braid is perfect for any occasion (from the beach to a wedding), and can look polished and classic while still having a casual vibe.

From ponytails and buns to loose waves and more, we’ve got the best French braids on Instagram right here. Take a look through our picks for amazing braids, and tell us in the comments below which you’ll be trying at home!

This volumized ponytail looks great with the small french braid.

Image via @fashion_girl_posts

This French braid is perfectly done with just the right amount of loose, romantic style. 

Image via @dblchin

A bun has never been so cute, with an upside-down braid hiding underneath!

Image via @ablajabrane

Try this is rose braid if you've got side bangs and want to get them out of your face for the day. 

Image via @creativemerel

Top off your gorgeous French braid with an adorable pink bow.

Image via @gir1posts

A braid that's summer ready with beautiful daisies running down the middle.

Image via @4everalways13

Can you even believe this beautiful french braid bun paired with loose waves?

Image via @graceful_hair

A new take on the classic, this chic french braid can be easily achieved by taking large pieces of hair out when pulling the look together.

Image via @meganmackenzie3

Criss-cross french braids are gorgeous for any occasion.

Image via @heatherleighmarie

Perfect for the beach, this braid keeps things loose on top while getting tighter at the bottom.

Image via @hamundin

