Instagram Insta-Glam: French Braids

With summer here, one of the best ways to get the hair out of your face without sacrificing looks is the French braid. Sure, the fishtail and the milkmaid braids are wildly popular, but we don’t all have the skills of a hairstylist. French braids are gorgeous and easy to style, so we have a bit of a bias towards these braids. After taking to Instagram for some hairstyle ideas, we found some real beauties out there who posted pictures with the classic hairstyle. A French braid is perfect for any occasion (from the beach to a wedding), and can look polished and classic while still having a casual vibe.

From ponytails and buns to loose waves and more, we’ve got the best French braids on Instagram right here. Take a look through our picks for amazing braids, and tell us in the comments below which you’ll be trying at home!

