Instagram Insta-Glam: Fishtail Braid Buns

Braids have cemented themselves into our hairstyle repertoires much like the ponytail – we all learn from a young age how to do a simple braid, and if you’re lucky, how to do a more complex one. The fishtail braid has gained quite a following in recent years (and runway seasons) and we’re now seeing it go from just a side fishtail braid to being spun up in buns, complicated updos and more.
We went to one of our favorite sources of inspiration for hairstyle ideas that we could work a fishtail into – Instagram. What we found was tons and tons of buns showing off braids spun up the back of the head or simply intertwined around themselves. Click through the slideshow above to get inspired for your own daily hairstyle incorporating a fishtail, and let us know in the comments below which is your favorite way to wear a braid!
Thehairdiari3s pulled her hair into a side fishtail bun tucking the braid in at the top of the bun.
Abellasbraids shows us the wrapping a fishtail braid up the back of your head isn't good enough – you should complete the look with a tightly wound fishtail bun as well.
Ansley_thornton showed off these loose fishtail braided bun that she created on her mom's hair, proving that anyone can wear this style.
Chocolate_Flavoured_Sharpie shows us her favorite fishtail bun inspiration, a simple and sweet braid up the back of the head (finished with a top knot).
Hairpostsforteens' step-by-step to this fishtail braided side chignon is great for any party or event during the spring or summer season.
Karaficken13 shows off her texturized side fishtail bun that has just the right amount of braiding.
Laurengambon33 spun her fishtail braid tightly around into a perfect bun on the center of her head, topping the look off with a skinny headband.
Lexxxi_love16 chose to side twist her fishtail braid right on into an intricate little bun – we're loving the fact that it's pulled to one side!
Thekmonkey shows off her loose fishtail bun, perfect for warmer weather.
Themanyhairstylesofme shows off her side braided fishtail bun (while in class, nonetheless!) for everyone to ogle her fishtailing skills.