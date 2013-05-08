Instagram Insta-Glam: Fishtail Braid Buns

Braids have cemented themselves into our hairstyle repertoires much like the ponytail – we all learn from a young age how to do a simple braid, and if you’re lucky, how to do a more complex one. The fishtail braid has gained quite a following in recent years (and runway seasons) and we’re now seeing it go from just a side fishtail braid to being spun up in buns, complicated updos and more.

We went to one of our favorite sources of inspiration for hairstyle ideas that we could work a fishtail into – Instagram. What we found was tons and tons of buns showing off braids spun up the back of the head or simply intertwined around themselves. Click through the slideshow above to get inspired for your own daily hairstyle incorporating a fishtail, and let us know in the comments below which is your favorite way to wear a braid!

