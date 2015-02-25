Instagram Insta-Glam: Double Cat-Eye Wings

Practice makes perfect, as they say, so why not get to work on fine-tuning that signature cat-eye wing by drawing not one, but two within your next look. A double winged look adds more of a graphic, geometric edge to what can be considered as one of the most classic eye makeup looks around. Whether you’re really going for it by drawing exaggerated straight lines on the top and bottom lash lines with space in-between, or separating one thick line created with a felt-tip liquid pencil into two wings on the upper lash line, there’s plenty of room for experimentation—especially if you’re trying out the look with an eyeliner color other than black. Try your own hand at the double cat-eye wing and use these incredible Instagram examples for inspiration.

More From Beauty High:

Red Lips as a Concealer?!

Shadow Hues You Need at Prices You Want

How Your Facial Oils Can Be Multitaskers