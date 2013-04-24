Instagram Insta-Glam: Coral Lipstick

Nothing brightens up your look quite like a bold lipstick, and when it comes to lips, we’re firm believers that the brighter the lipstick, the better. Sure, we enjoy a good deep wine lip in the fall and red lipstick year-round, but spring calls for more cheerful colors to go with our warm weather moods. After finding ourselves reaching for “Coral Crush” and “Kiss Me Coral” lipsticks time and time again, we’ve realized that coral has become our favorite color in the realm of lipstick.
This week on Instagram, it seems that ladies everywhere are jumping on the coral lipstick trend. From bright, glossy lipstick to pastel, matte lips, girls everywhere have been owning the trend and brightening their looks while doing so. We recommend paring down the rest of your makeup if you go for bright lipstick to keep the focus on your pout. Take a look at the best coral lipstick on Instagram and tell us your go-to lipstick shade for spring in the comments below.
Stephlove_xo contrasts her dark hair and brows with a bright coral lipstick. P.S., doesn't she remind you of Kendall Jenner?
Hiimgracey's coral lipstick brightens up an otherwise monotone look.
Laurenspeight's dark brows and coral lips are making us want to dye our eyebrows and swipe on some lipstick.
Tiana_kulik paired coral lipstick with sleek hair and a leopard print top, making the fun look for spring ultra sophisticated.
Taciacosta wears her coral lips well and shares the exact Maybelline lipstick she used to get the look.
Maloriefrench proves that coral lipstick works well with freckles.
Who says redheads can't wear bright lipstick? Marikillashoes knows how to work coral lips.
Thanks to Aprilthehut, we know Coral Queen lipstick from Rimmel is the perfect accessory for spring.
Boogaly_booz went as bright as possible, making her coral lipstick the focal point of her look.
Beach waves and coral lips are a perfect pairing, seen here on Im_ur_suga_mamma.
