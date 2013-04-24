Instagram Insta-Glam: Coral Lipstick

Nothing brightens up your look quite like a bold lipstick, and when it comes to lips, we’re firm believers that the brighter the lipstick, the better. Sure, we enjoy a good deep wine lip in the fall and red lipstick year-round, but spring calls for more cheerful colors to go with our warm weather moods. After finding ourselves reaching for “Coral Crush” and “Kiss Me Coral” lipsticks time and time again, we’ve realized that coral has become our favorite color in the realm of lipstick.

This week on Instagram, it seems that ladies everywhere are jumping on the coral lipstick trend. From bright, glossy lipstick to pastel, matte lips, girls everywhere have been owning the trend and brightening their looks while doing so. We recommend paring down the rest of your makeup if you go for bright lipstick to keep the focus on your pout. Take a look at the best coral lipstick on Instagram and tell us your go-to lipstick shade for spring in the comments below.

