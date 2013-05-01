Instagram Insta-Glam: Colored Mascara

A great way to brighten up your spring (and all warm weather makeup) is with colored mascara. When the higher temps hit, no one likes to cake on the makeup, so a fun statement area to highlight is the eyes – but instead of using layers of shadow, you can make your lashes the stand out with funky colors. We tend to prefer going with a bold brow and bold lashes, or matching your liner to your lashes for a night out look, but either way this look screams of the spring and summer season.

We took some inspiration from the coolest “real girls” on Instagram, showing off every color under the rainbow (and even the entire rainbow) on their lashes. Take a glimpse at the slideshow above and let us know which colors you’ll be painting on your eyelashes this season in the comments below!

