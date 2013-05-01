StyleCaster
Instagram Insta-Glam: Colored Mascara

Rachel Adler
A great way to brighten up your spring (and all warm weather makeup) is with colored mascara. When the higher temps hit, no one likes to cake on the makeup, so a fun statement area to highlight is the eyes – but instead of using layers of shadow, you can make your lashes the stand out with funky colors. We tend to prefer going with a bold brow and bold lashes, or matching your liner to your lashes for a night out look, but either way this look screams of the spring and summer season.

We took some inspiration from the coolest “real girls” on Instagram, showing off every color under the rainbow (and even the entire rainbow) on their lashes. Take a glimpse at the slideshow above and let us know which colors you’ll be painting on your eyelashes this season in the comments below!

Miramirasf shows off her fabulous purple colored lashes against flawless skin and bold brows. 

Callmealliecat chose to go with black liquid liner on her top lash line with black mascara, and Kat Von D's blue mascara on her lower lash line. 

Chantelroebuck extended the life of her endlessly long lashes by adding a hint of green mascara. 

Lil_nole_23 made her eyes the statement of her look with a touch of purple mascara. 

Linzz_11 shows off her lashes in both blue and purple mascara. 

Rainbow lashes anyone? We're loving these lashes from Theinstathief!

Cutelittlefireball shows off her blue eyes with blue mascara. 

Eyelashnyc displays the feathery, pink lashes from Viktor and Rolf's SS 2012 show. 

Froggistyle73 displays her long, blue lashes with Color Up! mascara. 

Jaithemua shows off her vivid purple lashes to contrast with her green eyes. 

