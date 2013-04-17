Instagram Insta-Glam: Coachella Beauty Looks

Although this year at Coachella it was just a tad windy (wind, sand and flat land for miles do not mix) festival-goers had no problem still looking cute while they walked the grounds from show to show. We saw plenty of floral crowns, head scarves and crop tops galore during the first weekend of Coachella, and expect to see a whole lot more music festival beauty looks as the week continues – and festival season goes on.

While a bevvy of celebrities were captured enjoying the warm weather and good tunes, there were also plenty of “real girls” who clearly know a thing or two about how to style themselves for a day at Coachella. Above we pulled some of our favorite looks from Instagram that are currently inspiring us to keep on wearing our floral headbands and floppy hats. Peak through the slideshow and let us know your favorites below!