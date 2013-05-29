Instagram Insta-Glam: Bleach Blonde Babes

Hair trends may have a tendency to come and go, but one fact remains the same: we will always lighten up our locks for summer. This season, since color is trending in a more drastic direction (i.e. pastel shades, ombre strands and red hair as a staple), we’re not surprised at all to see platinum blonde locks as a much-discussed salon shade. We know that you have to be quite daring to take the double-processed plunge, but just in case you need some inspiration to take to your hairstylist, we’ve gathered a few of our favorite platinum looks from Instagram.

If you weren’t already convinced that becoming bleached blonde was the right move for you, you will be after checking out the slideshow above. Or, you may just find yourself realizing that you need to improve your selfie game – these girls are hair Insta pros!

