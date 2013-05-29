Instagram Insta-Glam: Bleach Blonde Babes

Hair trends may have a tendency to come and go, but one fact remains the same: we will always lighten up our locks for summer. This season, since color is trending in a more drastic direction (i.e. pastel shades, ombre strands and red hair as a staple), we’re not surprised at all to see platinum blonde locks as a much-discussed salon shade. We know that you have to be quite daring to take the double-processed plunge, but just in case you need some inspiration to take to your hairstylist, we’ve gathered a few of our favorite platinum looks from Instagram.
If you weren’t already convinced that becoming bleached blonde was the right move for you, you will be after checking out the slideshow above. Or, you may just find yourself realizing that you need to improve your selfie game – these girls are hair Insta pros!
If there were ever a spot to pair bleached blonde hair and tan skin, it would be on a skateboard, like summer_coconut15 proves to us.
Even long, bleached blonde hair needs a great style, like _bronzedbarbie's glam curls.
Ever since Miley Cyrus showed off her cropped, platinum pixie the entire world couldn't wait to join in on the look – and harajuku_hannah did just that!
The nice thing about double-processed strands is you can play with the tone of the hair, and rebeccalouisesmith shows off a bit of an icy tone with hers.
We're loving the side braid and platinum blonde shown on that_cute_hair!
This_is_cara_marel shows off her closely cropped bleached blonde pixie hairstyle, perfect for the summertime.
Whitneyhamilton shows off her bleached blonde hair by tying it in a loose ponytail and adding large, feathered earrings as an accessory.
Pinksugarichigo's pink lips and mega lashes contrast against her bleached blonde hair.
Scenecolorsalways proves that even if you have platinum hair, you can always add a soft touch of color with some fun pastel shades.