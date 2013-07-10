Instagram Insta-glam: Textured Waves Perfect For the Beach

With everyone hitting the beach and soaking up some sun (with sunscreen, obviously) lately, we’ve been obsessed with perfect, beach wave hairstyles. Whether your hair is long or short, a texturized wave is a summer staple when it comes to hair. Using accessories like clips and headbands or braiding hair to pull it out of your face, spicing up your beach hair has never been so fun.
In this week’s edition of Instagram Insta-glam, we take a look at the best, most texturized waves we could find, just in time for beach season. Take a look at some of our favorite hairstyle inspiration shots above, and tell us your favorite trick for getting the perfect beach waves in the comments below!
Fake beachy hair by skipping a wash one morning, spritzing the roots with dry shampoo and the lengths of your hair with sea salt spray.
Image via @stay_a_beauty
With so much sea salt and sand around your hair, it's best to let it dry naturally after a shower to give your locks a break from all the heat styling.
Image via @lunedimarte
After a long day at the beach, spritz your hair with a texturizing spray and top off your look with a red lip, perfect for a dinner date!
Image via @the_saskiad
Be sure to take care of long hair like this with a mask once or twice each week. This will keep those precious ends from splitting.
Image via @katkoncept
Short hair looks great with a beach waves! Spray with a sea salt spray, add sunglasses and a fedora and you're set.
Image via @harmonyinbalance
Spice up an extra hot beach day with a long fishtail braid.
Image via @lilclari
While soaking up some rays (with SPF, of course), try lightening your hair. Spray some lemon juice and apple cider vinegar onto hair in a clean spritz bottle and sit in the sun for optimum results.
Image via @bweeanna
Take your beach hair up a notch with blonde, ombre ends.
Image via @natalieburns93
After texturizing your hair with a spray, throw in a cool braid to keep stray hairs out of your face. This way, you're ready for the pool, ocean and anything else.
Image via @love_girly_things100
Play up your look with fun accessories like this beyond adorable starfish clip.
Image via @loveinsireforever