Instagram Insta-glam: Textured Waves Perfect For the Beach

With everyone hitting the beach and soaking up some sun (with sunscreen, obviously) lately, we’ve been obsessed with perfect, beach wave hairstyles. Whether your hair is long or short, a texturized wave is a summer staple when it comes to hair. Using accessories like clips and headbands or braiding hair to pull it out of your face, spicing up your beach hair has never been so fun.

In this week’s edition of Instagram Insta-glam, we take a look at the best, most texturized waves we could find, just in time for beach season. Take a look at some of our favorite hairstyle inspiration shots above, and tell us your favorite trick for getting the perfect beach waves in the comments below!

