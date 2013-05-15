Instagram Insta-Glam: Beach Hair

With summer just a few weeks away, we’re starting to prep for the beach in every way possible. From focusing on fitness for a beach body to finding the best self-tanner for our skin type, we’re going to be ready when it comes time to lounge in the sand. Besides the bikinis and the SPF, though, our favorite way to ready ourselves for the beach is with beach hair – waves, waves and more waves.

From highlights to dip dyes to flower crowns, beach waves call for the ultimate warm weather accessories. We took to Instagram, one of our favorite sources for hair inspiration, and found some seriously gorgeous beach hair. Take a look through the best tresses for the summer and let us know if you’d wear the hairstyle before you hit the beach!

