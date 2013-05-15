Instagram Insta-Glam: Beach Hair

With summer just a few weeks away, we’re starting to prep for the beach in every way possible. From focusing on fitness for a beach body to finding the best self-tanner for our skin type, we’re going to be ready when it comes time to lounge in the sand. Besides the bikinis and the SPF, though, our favorite way to ready ourselves for the beach is with beach hair – waves, waves and more waves.
From highlights to dip dyes to flower crowns, beach waves call for the ultimate warm weather accessories. We took to Instagram, one of our favorite sources for hair inspiration, and found some seriously gorgeous beach hair. Take a look through the best tresses for the summer and let us know if you’d wear the hairstyle before you hit the beach!
If we could be surfers in another life we would be, and this is exactly how we would style our hair - tropical headband and all, as seen on Hairshop_gt.
This beach hair from Trendy_nd_fashi0n makes us want to be laying out on the sand right now (with tons of SPF, of course).
Lauren Conrad is the ultimate beach wave babe, and 30_Days_Of_Hair knows that her beach hair means business.
Take a page out of Hannahleighdunn's playbook and pair beach waves with oversized aviator sunglasses and a headband for an all around beach-ready look.
We consider ourselves dip dyed hair gurus at this point, so we're obsessed with Mrsbebe's mermaid-colored beach waves.
Dunyaxbear knows that beach hair goes well with a deep side part for a side-swept look.
Ajatracy mixed beach waves with ombre highlights and we can't get enough!
This beach hair from Thebeautylocks calls for some salt water and a bikini.
