Instagram Insta-Glam: Crushing on Coral Lipstick

Augusta Falletta
Whether the weather likes it or not, spring is just around the corner. Besides shedding layers of clothing and finally getting a bit of a more sun-kissed look, spring means finally being able to wear brighter, more fun lip colors. One of our favorites to wear? Coral, in every variation we can find from matte to glossy.

The ladies of Instagram must agree with us, because all week long we’ve been seeing coral lipstick pop up everywhere. Take a look at some of our favorite coral lip colors above, then tell us if you’ll be braving the bold lip come spring in the comments below!

Spring is around the corner, and that means one thing: Coral lipstick! 

@Facesinfashion pairs her sunkissed glow with bold brows and coral lips for a look that's making us dream of summer. 

@Cmmakeupcompany tries out orange lips with black and white liner. Which do you think looks best? 

With a lipstick as good as @Cindyconverso's, how could you not be this happy? 

When you go for a pigment as rich as @Hiddie's, the rest of your makeup should take a backseat to the lip color. 

@Katenalesu's coral lip color is so pretty and wearable, and we love how it makes her brown eyes really pop. 

@Paigeone knows exactly how to pucker up with her coral pout! 

@Fayesmithmakeup's tangerine lip color goes so well against her dark hair. 

@Medori33 combines her bold lip with an equally bold brow for a winning pair. 

