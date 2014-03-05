Instagram Insta-Glam: Crushing on Coral Lipstick

Whether the weather likes it or not, spring is just around the corner. Besides shedding layers of clothing and finally getting a bit of a more sun-kissed look, spring means finally being able to wear brighter, more fun lip colors. One of our favorites to wear? Coral, in every variation we can find from matte to glossy.

The ladies of Instagram must agree with us, because all week long we’ve been seeing coral lipstick pop up everywhere. Take a look at some of our favorite coral lip colors above, then tell us if you’ll be braving the bold lip come spring in the comments below!

More From Beauty High:

Matte Lipstick: All You Need to Know About the Look

How to Make Your Lipstick Last All Day (No Matter Which Brand You Use)

6 Times to Wear Lipstick (And 4 Times You Never Should)