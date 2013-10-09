Instagram Insta-Glam: Chignons

If there’s one hairstyle that can take you from day to night, it’s the chignon. Styled sleek or messy, a chignon translates perfectly between the office and after work plans. We’re not the only ones who think so, either. Celebrities on the red carpet and real girls on Instagram have been showing their love for the hairstyle lately, and we can’t get enough of it.

We took to our Instagram feed to find the best chignons on social media, and we came up with almost too many to choose from. Take a look at our picks for the best styles above, tell us your favorite way to style your chignon in the comments below!

