Instagram Insta-Glam: Chignons

Instagram Insta-Glam: Chignons

Shardae Jobson
Instagram Insta-Glam: Chignons
If there’s one hairstyle that can take you from day to night, it’s the chignon. Styled sleek or messy, a chignon translates perfectly between the office and after work plans. We’re not the only ones who think so, either. Celebrities on the red carpet and real girls on Instagram have been showing their love for the hairstyle lately, and we can’t get enough of it.

We took to our Instagram feed to find the best chignons on social media, and we came up with almost too many to choose from. Take a look at our picks for the best styles above, tell us your favorite way to style your chignon in the comments below!

No matter the occasions, a chignon is the perfect hairstyle. 

@Hurtlikeevent's updo is the perfect example of the messy version done right!

@M_slla has two hairstyles in one as she put her lovely braids into a major chignon.

@Jenhillyard gave her low chignon a braided touch.

A very romantic hairstyle from @inst_jessi_K.

@Emmaroseandrea shows that two hairstyles are better than one! 

A bleached blonde, perfectly rounded chignon done by @lovecarrieshair is making us want to go platinum. 

If @facetimebeauty did a tutorial on how to get this easy, breezy chignon, it'd be an instant hit. 

@Manongege's chignon has a bit of a French twist feel, combining two of our favorite hairstyles.  

@Maissahoran completed her style with a floral bow that takes her hair to the next level. 

@Irisaraujon's fancy chignon is perfect for a formal night out! 

