Instagram Insta-Glam: Bold Eyebrows

Ladies, put down the tweezers and cancel the wax appointment, because bold eyebrows are in and they’re here to stay. Framing your face and giving you full expression, eyebrows are often overlooked, but they should be given the attention they deserve. Whether you choose to use a pencil, a gel, or a pomade, fill in your brows and see what a difference it makes!

We took to Instagram to find some eyebrow eye candy and got way more than we expected. Take a look at some of our favorite bold brows, then tell us how you groom your eyebrows in the comments below!

More From Beauty High:

Eyebrows 101: Tips on Growing, Filling in and Shaping Your Brows

The Best Eyebrow Kits Available Right Now

The Secret to Perfect Eyebrows

How to Shape Your Eyebrows