Instagram Insta-Glam: Bold Eyebrows

Augusta Falletta
Instagram Insta-Glam: Bold Eyebrows
Ladies, put down the tweezers and cancel the wax appointment, because bold eyebrows are in and they’re here to stay. Framing your face and giving you full expression, eyebrows are often overlooked, but they should be given the attention they deserve. Whether you choose to use a pencil, a gel, or a pomade, fill in your brows and see what a difference it makes!

We took to Instagram to find some eyebrow eye candy and got way more than we expected. Take a look at some of our favorite bold brows, then tell us how you groom your eyebrows in the comments below!

Eyebrows 101: Tips on Growing, Filling in and Shaping Your Brows
The Best Eyebrow Kits Available Right Now
The Secret to Perfect Eyebrows
How to Shape Your Eyebrows

Step away from the tweezers, ladies. 

@Goodgalrisi's brows are on par with Cara Delevingne, and we can't help but wonder if they're all natural or if she uses a gel. 

Decide for yourself: Do you love @Browobsessed's eyebrows or bright hair color more? 

@Beautyfromsyria's bold brows really bring out her gorgeous eyes. 

With bold eyebrows and ice blue eyes, it'd be hard not to stare at @Lalallama2

What's better than bold eyebrows? Bold eyebrows and a red lip, seen here from @Keithandmakeup

@Makeupbyhabibs knows that a smokey eye pairs perfectly with dark, structured brows. 

@Romelia_mua let her brows take the spotlight by pulling her hair into a top knot. 

These eyebrows, seen on @Mrshighbrow, are what dreams are made of. 

