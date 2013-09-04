Instagram Insta-Glam: Blue Eyeliner

If you asked us which three beauty products we’d take if we were stranded on a desert island, guaranteed one item would be eyeliner. Whether you’re defining your eyes, making them look wider, or smudging the liner to act as more of a shadow, eyeliner is a staple in practically every girl’s beauty routine. So, when you use the same product every single day, why not switch things up a bit and have fun in the color department?

On trend for fall, blue eye makeup is stunning and statement making when done right. We particularly love blue eyeliner, mostly because we can’t get enough of the cat eye. The ladies of Instagram seem to share our affinity for blues, because our feeds were absolutely filled with blue liner recently. So, we present to you, 10 blue eyeliner looks we can’t get enough of from Instagram.

