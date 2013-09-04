Instagram Insta-Glam: Blue Eyeliner

If you asked us which three beauty products we’d take if we were stranded on a desert island, guaranteed one item would be eyeliner. Whether you’re defining your eyes, making them look wider, or smudging the liner to act as more of a shadow, eyeliner is a staple in practically every girl’s beauty routine. So, when you use the same product every single day, why not switch things up a bit and have fun in the color department?
On trend for fall, blue eye makeup is stunning and statement making when done right. We particularly love blue eyeliner, mostly because we can’t get enough of the cat eye. The ladies of Instagram seem to share our affinity for blues, because our feeds were absolutely filled with blue liner recently. So, we present to you, 10 blue eyeliner looks we can’t get enough of from Instagram.
@Jonnysorber topped off the blue eyeliner with matching blue mascara, a look that's not for the faint of heart.
@lalallama2's blue eyeliner and bold brows makes for a gorgeous look.
@Adilady's blue cat eye is a standout against her nude lip and brunette locks.
@makeupbynikkimd's impeccable blue cat eye really pops in contrast to the white liner on the waterline.
@Makeupbysonia's double blue eyeliner is subtle, but it makes just enough of an impact to make all the difference in her look.
Could @Esrawantsatiger's liner look any better? With the rest of her look simple and played down, the blue makeup stands out in the best way possible.
@Imadinosawr's red hair and blue eyeliner make for a killer combination.
The cat eye on @Ossiel_10 is extended just as it should be, and we're impressed by how steady her hand is.
@Sparklie_girlie smudged her liner into a mini smokey eye and, of course, we want to copy this look.
