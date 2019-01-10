17 Must-Follow Instagram Accounts for Women with Type 4 Natural Hair

Scroll To See More Images
It’s hard to remember the days when sporting natural hair was taboo. From A-listers sporting their natural curls on the red carpet to countless women and men taking to YouTube to reveal their routines and hairstyles, embracing kinky and coily curl patterns, though revolutionary in some cases, is being normalized in the best way possible, thanks in part to hundreds upon hundreds of top-notch Instagram accounts for natural hair.
Whether you’re new to the community or just love getting inspiration from other girls with similar hair types, finding must-follow gals on Instagram can change your thought process on rocking your natural texture. Not sure how to style your tresses for a special event? There’s an Insta-tutorial for that. Want to learn which products work for detangling week-old curls? Yep, there’s a woman out there who has mastered that and posted it on her account, too.
No matter what your hair concern, thanks to social media, you can find it in a few simple clicks. If you’ve got type 4 (aka kinky) hair and are looking for some hair inspo, need help with styling or mastering hair health, there’s plenty to choose from. From mom and daughter styling to mastering protective styles, these women have mastered it all. Keep scrolling to see our top picks.
————-EYELASHES———- . Totally unrelated post but is there anyone else that loves the look of eyelashes yet struggles when putting them on ?Any recommendations? Any makeup gurus out there to help? . #eyelashstrugglesmustend . Hair : @hautekinkyhair 20” Lip: @lorealusa . . . . . #eyelashes#makeupartist#struggles#girlproblems#thismuststop#frenchbraid#hair#naturalhair#blackgirls#melanin#ghanaian
@mztarabelle
If you’re looking to add versatility to your type 4 strands, you should definitely follow Tara. From French braids to pigtails to springy, spiral bangs, she’s done it all.
Like this photo if you saw my video on this look I posted last night on YouTube. And if you didn’t see it yet, like it anyway 🙃 Its a full DRUGSTORE holiday 🎄makeup TUTORIAL 🎥 on this look (link in bio) 💞 go leave a comment on the video! 😁 @lorealmakeup brow stylist definer Brunette @flowerbeauty warrior glitter shadow Flame @covergirl Exhibitionist mascara @eylureofficial Luxe silk marquise lashes @elfcosmetics poreless face primer @imancosmetics Luxury concealing Foundation Clay 1 @wetnwildbeauty highlighting powder Golden Flower Crown @maybelline superstay matte ink liquid lip Composer
@tayloranise
Hailing from Memphis, Tennessee, Taylor has no shortage of beauty knowledge. While she does both makeup and hair tutorials, we love to watch how she styles her ‘fro.
@westafricanbaby
Miss Wood brings a ton of West African flair to her creative hairstyles. If you’re looking for a unique protective style, she’s your girl.
@naturallygg
Two natural hair sisters, both Type 4, share their journey to growing healthy, natural locks with a little sprinkles of sister love in-between.
Happy Tuesday Fam! If u missed the video on how I used @popcurlcolor to get this cute blue fro check my previous post and watch the full video linked in my bio! Drop a ‘💙’ if you want more temporary color content 👇🏾! & Feel free to let me know color requests too! Xo, #aseamae #aseamaebeauty #4chairchicks #4chairdaily @healthy_hair_journey #4chair #protectivestyles @4chairchicks #healthyhairjourney #temporarycolor @naturallyshesdope
@aseamae
This mom of twins doesn’t scrimp when it comes to styling her 4c tresses. From braids to faux locs, her styling choices are from ordinary. Don’t be surprised if you see hair tutorials for natural kids, too.
@jaynellenicole
Besides being gorgeous with beautiful brown skin, Jaynelle’s gorgeous mane is total #HairCrush material. From easy-to-follow tutorials to new product experiments, we are positive you’ll love her just as much as we do.
@bubsbee
If you need help defining your 4c strands, Bubs Bee is your girl. She’s got dozens of tutorials and shower videos to follow to define and shape strands to emphasize your curl pattern.
@chimeedwards
An original OG in the natural hair community, we’ve watched Chime grow and style her gorgeous tresses from day one. One thing she masters oh so well: A killer twist-out. Take a look for yourself.
@daynabolden
Once you start following Dayna, you’ll fall in love with more than just her hair. She empowers women to be BOLD and travels the globe, flawlessly to be exact, sporting her blonde-tipped ‘fro and looking fabulous.
In 2018 I had many “first”. I was on my first billboard, first magazine, and I was in my first commercial. I don’t have any specific resolution walking into 2019 but to make sure I am always working on being a better me than I was last year, last month, last week, yesterday. I have faith that the positive changes I’ve made in 2018 strengthens in 2019 and doesn’t decrease. Thanks for the outpouring of love in 2018. You guys were the highlight of my 2018, y’all really showed up for me. What were some of your highlights of 2018?
@naturallytemi
From stretched curls to wash-n-go’s, Temitope rocks it all. She’s a go-to when trying to get out of a style rut.
Sassy and classy. . . We like this look, what do you think? . . 👸🏿@ebonylunsford Location @salonpk Hair by: @pekelariley Asst hair: @stylezbyniya MUA: @fabulousfaces . . #4c #4chair #4chairchicks #afro #bighairdontcare #naturalhair #healthyhair #kinkyhair #coilyhair #frohawk #4cHcstylefiles
@4chairchicks
Voted best collective by Essence magazine, 4chairchicks is a one-stop-shop for all things 4c hair. No matter if you’re looking for inspiration or new styles to try, you’ll find all types of kinky strands on this page.
@shanilla26
All the way in The Netherlands, this mommy and daughter trio gives us major hair inspo. If you’re a family of type 4 hair, we recommend following this page, stat.
@charyjay
From bold color to blowouts, Charyjay showcases it all. She’s always highlighting new products to try and makes experimenting with natural hair fun.
This Google PIXEL tho!!! 😱📱 #NOTSponsored and not overly filtered, the camera did👏🏾THAT!👏🏾🤣🤣🤣 --- Anyways, not the point of this post... whose tuning in to #Dancember today at 3pm PST and tomorrow!! 🙋🏾So excited to watch @itsjudytime @benjimantv and @savethechildren #MakeChange for children [Link to join in my Stories] ✊🏾❤️
@naptural85
If you don’t know Whitney, otherwise known as Naptural85, you’ve been living under a rock. She’s one of the most popular natural hair bloggers and founder of Melanin Haircare. Not to mention, she slays on her type 4 strands.
I’ve really been enjoying my wash n gos these last few days. I’m not really a wash n go type natural but I occasionally get in the mood and when I do, I love it 💕. I used @curls blueberry jelly for this look and filmed it. I’ve been using this Jelly for years but never in a wash n go style. _ I’m taking suggestions for good natural gels that won’t leave me high, dry and flaky please... or even great curl creams for kinky curly hair. Thank you 😊 P.s a video on this look will be uploaded tomorrow 🙌🏾 #blackgirlmagic
@neffyfrofro
The London-bred Alchemist gives major tips on haircare from DIY masks and smoothie bowls to hydrate dry strands to protective styles to help retain length.
Good morning! Shout out to everyone who is doing that silent work! Who is taking the time to build a solid foundation! Who moves in silence and is getting it done!!! I see you!!! #theMALife . . Hair: @royalprerogative this is the Brooke SynLUXE Wig in number 2. I brushed her out and face framed her. All of our wigs can be worn so many ways!!! #afro
@themariaantoinette
Hairstylist gone influencer, Maria Antoinette is well-known in the world of natural hair. We love her balance of hair health and styling tips and her free-spirited, let’s-try-anything approach to natural hair.
💜 Anyone have any exciting “hair plans” in 2019?🤔 lol Like color? Or a new cut.. protective styles, wigs, big chop... etc.? I THINK I might just stick to trims 💇♀️and MAYBE a few highlights since I’m boring af with my hair! 😫 lol I would get a new shape, but I am really loving the shape that I got with my haircut with @moknowshair last March! ❤️🙌🏾😭 Butttt... I do want to do a protective style like Marley twists or cornrows again. Unfortunately, I can only keep them in for like 1 or 2 weeks since I literally work with my hair. 😫 So for now I’ll enjoy this fake purple 🤣💜
@jewejewebee
This DC native’s youthful approach to natural hair inspires us to enjoy playing and experimenting with our tresses. From temporary color to sky-high topknots, we love every style Jewellianna creates.