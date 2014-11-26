Instagram Insta-Glam: Waterfall Braids

If you’ve finally mastered the waterfall braid, make sure you’ve cleared your schedule before you tell your friends. You will, undoubtedly, have at least a dozen styling requests in no time at all. While it’s one of the more difficult braiding skills to sharpen, it yields the most whimsical, transitional Instagram-worthy ‘dos of all time.

The feminine braid, which generally wraps around the crown of your head, looks stunning with a variety of hair textures and can be combined with chic chignons, low ponytails, and doubled-up to create a weaved effect. The options are endless—and we were left in complete awe and utterly inspired after checking out our Instagram feed. Take a look at some of our favorite posts and try them out for yourself. Don’t forget to snap a pic!

More From Beauty High:

How to Fishtail Braid

6 Korean Beauty Youtube Stars You Need to Know

The Worst At-Home Color Mistakes