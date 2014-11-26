Instagram Insta-Glam: Waterfall Braids

If you’ve finally mastered the waterfall braid, make sure you’ve cleared your schedule before you tell your friends. You will, undoubtedly, have at least a dozen styling requests in no time at all. While it’s one of the more difficult braiding skills to sharpen, it yields the most whimsical, transitional Instagram-worthy ‘dos of all time.
The feminine braid, which generally wraps around the crown of your head, looks stunning with a variety of hair textures and can be combined with chic chignons, low ponytails, and doubled-up to create a weaved effect. The options are endless—and we were left in complete awe and utterly inspired after checking out our Instagram feed. Take a look at some of our favorite posts and try them out for yourself. Don’t forget to snap a pic!
@bellalundgren combined two braiding techniques (the waterfall and the classic 3-strand braid) together to make this stunning style a success.
An easy way to update the waterfall is to braid your hair on a diagonal. And if you have highlights, it can showcase your color in a beautiful way. @emma_94 rocked the look perfectly.
Incorporating a twisted coif, @greathairdontcare's waterfall braid post is busy girl's beauty dream.
@halconfr took a new and totally editorial approach to a half-up, half-down 'do with a French braid that led into a waterfall braid on the other side.
Curly tendrils add a fairy tale feeling to this braid by @laurannielsen.
Want to get your hair out of your face without pulling it up on a pony? @prinny_carlie tied off her waterfall braid with a bun, and it totally does the trick!
@lucepeach's braid is softened with undone, tousled waves.
@reveekrasz debuted an elegant updo on Instagram, twisting in the waterfall braid technique.