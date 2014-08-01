Best of the Week: Get Inspired By Selena Gomez’s Ombre, Rita Ora’s Red Lip, More

With the 16th Annual Young Hollywood Awards this past week, it has really put the spotlight on how the young starlets are setting the trends in the beauty world. Selena Gomez taught us how to play with elegant makeup in a modest sense and Vanessa Hudgens has shown us how a boho essence can be reflected through hair and makeup.
Everyone wants a glimpse at these young ladies and how they will be wearing their hair and makeup next. To ensure you stay trendy with your beauty, we gathered eight young and beautiful looks from the red carpet this week. Take a look through and let us know what young Hollywood look inspires you in the comments below.
Selena Gomez set trends with her black and pink cat eye at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Behaving Badly.'
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Rita Ora looked stunning with blonde beach waves and a bold red lip at the Tao Nightclub.
Photo:
Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic
Ashley Tisdale wore a light pink lipstick and a subtle eye to complete her look.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Actress Caitriona Balfe attended the 'Outlander' series screening with her hair pulled back and a burnt coral lip.
Photo:
Jim Spellman/WireImage
Miranda Kerr wore her pretty pink dress with a matching pink lip and soft, tousled waves.
Photo:
Gisela Schober/Getty Images
Lana Del Rey sported a dewy look with soft waves and her signature cat eye at the 'Child Of God' premiere.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Anna Camp matched her nude pink eyeshadow to her dress and complemented it with a bright pink lip.
Photo:
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Actress Vanessa Hudgens wore her short ombre in classic waves and her lashes at colossal lengths at the 16th Annual Young Hollywood Awards.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic