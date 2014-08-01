Best of the Week: Get Inspired By Selena Gomez’s Ombre, Rita Ora’s Red Lip, More

With the 16th Annual Young Hollywood Awards this past week, it has really put the spotlight on how the young starlets are setting the trends in the beauty world. Selena Gomez taught us how to play with elegant makeup in a modest sense and Vanessa Hudgens has shown us how a boho essence can be reflected through hair and makeup.

Everyone wants a glimpse at these young ladies and how they will be wearing their hair and makeup next. To ensure you stay trendy with your beauty, we gathered eight young and beautiful looks from the red carpet this week. Take a look through and let us know what young Hollywood look inspires you in the comments below.

