Inspiring Words From A 17-Year-Old Zooey Deschanel

Why would you want to limit the spectrum of beauty to an ideal when you, as a popular womens magazine, have the opportunity to expand it? I dont think any woman should have to feel as if she needs to shove herself into an ideal to be beautiful. Beauty should be something that is celebrated and something that is enjoyable, not something that people should feel uncomfortable about achieving. Most of the women, and certainly most of the adolescent girls, in the United States do not feel completely secure with themselves, especially with their appearance; is insecurity something you want to advocate? As American women, we dont need discouragement, but inspiration.

Zooey Deschanel

Los Angeles, CA

A letter the actress wrote to “Vogue” as a teen (which was published in the mag), via Styleite