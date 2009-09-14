Inspiring Color at Lela Rose

After what seems to be show after show of sun-kissed skin and barely-there makeup, I finally saw color backstage at Lela Rose.

Stila pro artist Sarah Lucero for Beauty.com created a beach-inspired (surprise!) look with lots of subtle color. For the eyes, she added Stila Convertible Color in Camellia above the brow bone and under the lower lashes. Lime shadow (Fandago Eye Shadow Duo) was added to the lower lid up to the crease and Cobalt Smudge Pot was concentrated on the inner third of the eye. Eyes were finished with lots of black mascara and nude lips completed the look.

Celebrity hair stylist Ted Gibson created gorgeous messy ponytail for Lela Rose. Inspired by the beach, Ted explained that this girl has been at the beach all day with no time to wash her hair. To create lots of texture, Ted first sprayed hair with Ted Gibson Build It Spray and back-combed at the crown for added volume before pulling hair back into a messy ponytail. The side part and position of the ponytail (exactly at the middle of the back of the head) added detail that made this appear more “pulled together.”

Overall it was a sleek look but certainly not polished.