Get Inspired: Wear Colored Liner This Summer

Instead of going bold on your lips this summer, try a bright shade of eyeliner instead. A big trend that was spotted on the runways this season was graphic liner — artistic lines either drawn above or underneath the lash line. Now, instead of sticking with a boring black or brown shade, we’re reaching for hues of yellow, orange and blue to make our eyes pop.

If you’re scared of trying such a drastic color on your lids (or not sure of how they’ll blend with the rest of your face) click through the above slideshow for a bit of colorful inspiration, and the best liners to try to get the looks.

What do you think of this trend? Will you be trying it?