Get Inspired: Wear Colored Liner This Summer

Instead of going bold on your lips this summer, try a bright shade of eyeliner instead. A big trend that was spotted on the runways this season was graphic liner — artistic lines either drawn above or underneath the lash line. Now, instead of sticking with a boring black or brown shade, we’re reaching for hues of yellow, orange and blue to make our eyes pop.
If you’re scared of trying such a drastic color on your lids (or not sure of how they’ll blend with the rest of your face) click through the above slideshow for a bit of colorful inspiration, and the best liners to try to get the looks.
What do you think of this trend? Will you be trying it?
If you're going to try a colored liner, you may as well go out and test out a bright yellow, perfect for summer. (MAC Cosmetics Superslick Liquid Eyeliner in Pure Show, $18.50, maccosmetics.com)
A bold blue shade may be a bit daring, but it's easy to match to any hair or skin color. (mark. Get in Line Hook Up Liquid Waterproof Liner, $6.50, meetmark.com)
If you're going to line your eyes with color above and below the eye, go for a shade that is a bit lighter, but has a hint of sparkle. (Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Liner, $18, sephora.com)
Try a neon shade with a thicker line to be the standout of your look, like blue or green. (Stila All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, $20, sephora.com)
Or, go really out of the box and try out a red shade. (Make Up For Ever Aqua Liner in Iridescent Red, $23, makeupforever.com)