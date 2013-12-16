Insider Wish List: The Glossarie’s Lara Ramos

Shopping for beauty products this holiday season can be a lot of fun, but can also be a daunting task. To help filter through the sea of products, we turned to industry insiders to curate 8 Wish Lists of their favorite beauty products for this season.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for your beauty-obsessed friend, or you just want to treat yourself to something special, we’ve got the goods! Check back with us twice a week on Mondays and Fridays through the holiday season for top beauty picks from our favorite editors and bloggers.

Wish List #7: Blogger Lara Ramos of The Glossarie shares three beauty products she’s wishing for this holiday season.

1. Statement Nail Polish: It may be the season for silver and gold, but I can’t stop thinking about copper nails. I love a metallic manicure—especially this time of year—and this unexpected amber-toned shimmer from RGB is just the ticket to take me from holiday cocktail parties straight through New Year’s. RGB’s nail color is known for being five-free (meaning it’s got none of the bad stuff in it) and you’ll also appreciate that it’s quick drying and stands up fiercely to everyday wear and tear for a long-lasting mani. (RGB Nail Color in Copper; $18; at beauty.com)

2. A Solid Perfume: This luxe scent from Diptyque (everyone’s favorite candle connoisseur) combines a little of everything for a spicy and warm finish that’s perfect for winter. Not only does it arrive in the sweetest compact, but top notes like moss, black currant, and dried fig come together for an androgynous fragrance that’s surprisingly fresh. I love the way that solid scents stay on my skin without overpowering—I’m dying to have this one in my possession! (Diptyque ’34’ Solid Perfume; $50; at nordstrom.com)

3. Golden Illuminator: I hate the feeling of my makeup falling flat, but I’ve never taken the time to learn how to properly highlight and contour. (Mark my words: This will be a 2014 beauty resolution!) Ilia’s limited edition golden illuminator, Cosmic Dancer, promises to bring out all of my best features. The stick format leads me to believe that it will be a cinch to apply to cheeks, brow bones, cupid’s bow and the like, and the addition of rose hip oil means that I’m one step closer to supermodel skin. (ILIA Cosmic Dancer; $34; at iliabeauty.com)

