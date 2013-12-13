Insider Wish List: Vanilla Extract’s Nichole Ciotti

Shopping for beauty products this holiday season can be a lot of fun, but can also be a daunting task. To help filter through the sea of products, we turned to industry insiders to curate 8 Wish Lists of their favorite beauty products for this season.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for your beauty-obsessed friend, or you just want to treat yourself to something special, we’ve got the goods! Check back with us twice a week on Mondays and Fridays through the holiday season for top beauty picks from our favorite editors and bloggers.

Wish List #6: Blogger Nichole Ciotti of Vanilla Extract shares four beauty products that she is dying for this holiday season.



1. Lash-Enhancing Serum: The ultimate present for a lash addict (that’s me) is neuLASH! I have been eyeing the stuff for months after hearing rave reviews about how users have gotten long, voluminous lashes in as little as four weeks. Compared to lash extensions, the product is inexpensive, which is exactly what I told Santa. (neuLASH Lash Enhancing Serum; $95; at nordstrom.com)

2. Travel Size Skin Care: Next on my list are goodies from Tata Harper. I plan on crossing off a few adventures on my bucket list next year (hello, Europe!) and need a reliable skin care line to hydrate me through my travels. The three-piece Globetrotter Essentials is perfect for keeping me calm during long TSA lines and dehydrating plane rides. Tata’s beauty philosophy of using all-natural and non-toxic ingredients is what attracted me to the company in the first place. (Cloud 9 Natural Beauty Globetrotter Essentials; $100; at tataharperskincare.com)

3. Brow-Volumizing Fiber Gel: When it comes to brows, nothing holds a candle to Benefit. Gimme Brow is ideal for the girl who needs a little oomph in her arch, but doesn’t want the hassle of perfecting them with a pencil (yep, that’s me). Tried, tested, and loved—I sure hope I get a couple in my stocking! (Gimme Brow; $22; at benefitcosmetics.com)

4. Dry Shampoo: Last but not least, I asked Santa for a membership to The Drybar. And with that, I need a dry shampoo that will extend my locks for as long as possible in between appointments. (Bumble and Bumble Pret-A-Powder; $26; at bumbleandbumble.com)

More From Beauty High:

Insider Wish List: Annie Atkinson of She’s In The Glow

Insider Wish List: Beauty Banter’s Sarah Howard

Insider Wish List: Beauty High’s Rachel Adler