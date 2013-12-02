Insider Wish List: Beauty High’s Rachel Adler

Shopping for beauty products this holiday season can be a lot of fun, but can also be a daunting task. To help filter through the sea of products, we turned to industry insiders to curate 8 Wish Lists of their favorite beauty products for this season.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for your beauty-obsessed friend, or you just want to treat yourself to something special, we’ve got the goods! Check back with us twice a week on Mondays and Fridays through the holiday season for top beauty picks from our favorite editors and bloggers.

Wish List #3: Beauty High’s own Beauty Director, Rachel Adler, shares what she’s dying to get her hands on this holiday season.

1. The Perfect Wine Lipstick: This holiday season, a wine lip is everything. But when you’re playing with a bold lip color you obviously want to ensure that it stays put – through countless hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and the possibility of kisses under the mistletoe – right? Well, Poppy King’s latest line, The Metals, includes a gorgeous wine shade that in true Lipstick Queen fashion does not budge. It’s easy to apply and will stick with you throughout the night. Don’t be afraid of the “metal” factor either – it simply adds a small dose of shimmer that helps to give your deep lip color a bit of added dimension. Lipstick Queen ‘The Metals’ in Wine Metal, $24, nordstrom.com

2. Glitter Nail Polish: When it comes to the holidays, everyone needs a good glitter polish on hand. Not only will you not have time to fix up chips on your manicures (so clearly you’ll need to hide them with a great glitter) but what better way to get into the spirit but with fingernails that look like a Christmas tree? Plus, since you’ll be too busy shopping and party hopping to get your weekly manicure, this nail set from Jin Soon will be the easiest way to look like a professional nail artist in no time – and the glitters are simply to-die-for. JINSoon Holiday Toppings Gift Set, $48, jinsoon.com

3. Skin Care Splurge: There is always a gift on everyone’s “wish list” that can be described as a splurge, and ReVive’s Artbox is the definition of that. Each year, ReVive comes out with a limited edition box inspired by a famous painting that can become a collector’s item on your shelf – this year’s is by renowned artist Caio Fonseca after his painting Fifth Street C11.67. The box is filled with goodies such as their Moisturizing Renewal Cream Supreme, Fermitif Neck Renewal Cream and more to get both your skin, and vanity in top shape. ReVive ‘Artbox 11’ Collection, $575, nordstrom.com

