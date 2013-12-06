Insider Wish List: StyleCaster’s Samantha Lim

Shopping for beauty products this holiday season can be a lot of fun, but can also be a daunting task. To help filter through the sea of products, we turned to industry insiders to curate 8 Wish Lists of their favorite beauty products for this season.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for your beauty-obsessed friend, or you just want to treat yourself to something special, we’ve got the goods! Check back with us twice a week on Mondays and Fridays through the holiday season for top beauty picks from our favorite editors and bloggers.

Wish List #4: StyleCaster editor, Samantha Lim, spills on her must haves for this holiday season.

1. Glittery False Lashes: There’s no time like the holidays to get completely glammed up and my favorite way to do that is with a set of bold, fluffy lashes. They make your eyes pop and light up in photos, and you don’t have to go through the hassle of taking off thick, messy mascara at the end of the night. I love the range of accessorized lashes that are coming out this season – you can find feathers, rhinestones, and all sorts of colors. My favorite right now are these gold studded ones by Kre-at which are perfect for the holidays. Kre-at Beauty Red Carpet Gold Lashes; $95; at barneys.com

2. Light Up Lip Gloss: I’ve had women run across rooms at night to ask me where I got this product, it is one of my absolute favorites. Elizabeth Grant’s Light Up Your Lips lip gloss is a creamy, glossy, thick-yet-not-sticky gloss with the perfect amount of color to wear everyday. The best part? The tube has a mirror and the lid has a flashlight built in, so when you’re in a dark restaurant or at a party, you don’t have to fumble in the dark to re-apply your gloss. It makes a huge difference in my evening makeup maintenance, and always leaves me with a perfect pout. Light Up Your Lips Lipgloss; $20; at elizabethgrant.com

3. An Every-Type-Of-Look Eyeshadow Palette: I love to play with dramatic eyeshadow during the holidays. This is one of my favorite palettes, and with its mixture of matte and shimmering shadows you can do anything from a sandy ombre to a smoky eye. The tones are still subtle, so you never end up looking like a clown, making it a beauty bag must have. Urban Decay Naked 2 Palette; $52; at macys.com

