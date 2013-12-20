Insider Wish List: StyleCaster’s Editor-In-Chief Laurel Pinson

Shopping for beauty products this holiday season can be a lot of fun, but can also be a daunting task. To help filter through the sea of products, we turned to industry insiders to curate 8 Wish Lists of their favorite beauty products for this season.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for your beauty-obsessed friend, or you just want to treat yourself to something special, we’ve got the goods! Check back with us twice a week on Mondays and Fridays through the holiday season for top beauty picks from our favorite editors and bloggers.

Wish List #3: StyleCaster editor-in-chief Laurel Pinson shares what she can’t wait to get her hands on this holiday season.

1. The ultimate red lip that stays on all day: I wasn’t really a red lipstick person until I started wearing this color. It’s a true red—more cheery and optimistic than dark and brooding—and goes on like a lipstick, but stays on like a lip pencil. I started off cautiously, using only a bit and adding a nice gloss on top, and then built up to a hyper-saturated matte look that’s perfect for the holidays. If your New Year’s resolution is to get into lip color—this one’s for you! (Nars velvet matte lip pencil in “Cruella,” $25 at narscosmetics.com)

2. A holiday candle that doesn’t smell sweet: Sweet-smelling candles give me headaches, and the holiday season is full of ’em. I must have smelled a hundred candles before I found this perfect woodsy scent—a mix of Siberian fur, cilantro, and citrus—produced by New York-based company Patch NYC. It replicates the experience of a cozy cabin with a roaring fire—even if you’re sitting on the couch of your tiny apartment. (Patch NYC Stag Candle (triple wick), $62 at soapandpaperfactory.com)

3. The best winter chapstick ever: Labello is a century-old chapstick that’s kind of a cult favorite among anyone who’s ever spent time in European drugstores. (Sidenote: Why are European drugstores so superior to U.S. drugstores, even if they’re a fraction of the size? But I digress.) And with good reason! It is seriously the best. Goes on smooth, works fabulously under lipsticks, and keeps my lips looking amazing all winter long. The catch? It’s kind of a pain to get in the States—so I always ask for it in big bunches around the holidays. (Labello Classic Lip Balm, $7.99 on amazon.com)