TikTok-Fave Hair Extension Brand INH Just Expanded Into Curly Hairpieces

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When Insert Name Here burst onto the market in 2018, fans jumped at the chance to slip into a new version of themselves with clip-in ponies, buns and bangs. In the past few years, INH has expanded into haircare, accessories, merch and really cute collabs. The latest? Raye Raye x INH, a collection of curly, kinky hairpieces created by beauty content creator Raye Boyce. Now, everyone can achieve the same fun, natural-looking hairstyles in just a few minutes.

“This collection means a lot to me because it’s a symbol of reviving myself, embarking on a new journey, exploring new things,” Raye said in a statement. “For this collab, I chose styles that embodied the woman I have grown into and continue to become. May they add to your own confidence, beauty, power and shine as they have for me.” Raye has been sharing her killer hair looks with her 1.5 million Instagram followers for years so you know she knows what she’s talking about.

The collection includes two versatile pieces that can be worn multiple different ways, as well as a really cute scarf for a pop of color. It’s pretty much impossible to have a bad hair day with these faux ponies. Like most INH collabs, we expect this one will sell out so hurry and shop them all, below. Plus, right now you can get the Hair Scarf for free with a $70 purchase and you can grab both extensions in a bundle for $18.20 off.

Raye

The one Raye named after herself is 22,” half-up, half-down with deep waves. It’s a nod to one of her favorite hairstyles and based on INH’s Chloe. Raye comes in 11 shades and the actual Raye is wearing the color Black Brown with Chunky Highlights, above.

Zoe

This 22″ kinky curly pony was named after Raye’s daughter, Zoe. It can be worn as a high, low or mid ponytail and comes in eight shades.

Raye Raye x INH Hair Scarf

Preserve your style, add color to your hair or wear this palm-print scarf as a shirt.