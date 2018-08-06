StyleCaster
Share

Just 50 Examples of Can’t-Look-Away Instagram Inspo From Celeb Hairstylists

What's hot
StyleCaster

Just 50 Examples of Can’t-Look-Away Instagram Inspo From Celeb Hairstylists

by
Just 50 Examples of Can’t-Look-Away Instagram Inspo From Celeb Hairstylists
50 Start slideshow
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket. Design: Allison Kahler.

Thanks to Instagram, inspiration, beauty and otherwise, is literally a click and scroll away. We no longer have to buy magazines or watch red-carpet specials to see the innovative looks celebrities often turn into trends. If they’re not posting the deets on their feed, chances are at least one member of their glam squad is. We’re definitely spoiled when it comes to behind-the-scenes access to some of our favorite beauty looks, thanks to hair gurus like Justine Marjan (Olivia Culpo, the Kardashians), Neal Farinah (Beyoncé) and Lacy Redway (Laura Harrier, Ashley Graham) who always keep busy with A-list clientele.

MORE: These Are Hollywood’s Biggest Beauty Risk-Takers

On any given day, you’re bound to see the type of hairstyle that deserves a screenshot or regram on your page, whether it’s a ponytail adorned in jumbo bobby pins or an Afro covered in flowers. If you’re not a fan of minimalist classic ‘dos, then any of these 50 bolder looks will catch your eye.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 50
Justine Marjan

Clients Include: The Kardashians, Dove Cameron, Olivia Culpo.

Justine Marjan
Justine Marjan
Frederic Aspiras

Clients Include: Lady Gaga.

Frederic Aspiras
Frederic Aspiras
Tony Medina

Clients Include: Andra Day.

Tony Medina
Nikki Nelms

Clients Include: Zoe Kravitz, Solange Knowles, Janelle Monae.

Nikki Nelms
Felicia Leatherwood

Clients Include: Issa Rae, Lena Waithe.

Felicia Leatherwood
Kim Kimble

Clients Include: Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Naomie Harris.

Kim Kimble
Kim Kimble
Chris Appleton

Clients Include: Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande.

Chris Appleton
Mark Townsend

Clients Include: Natalie Dormer, Tessa Thompson.

Mark Townsend
Ara Ko

Clients Include: Constance Wu.

Ara Ko
Lacy Redway

Clients Include: Zazie Beets, Ashley Graham, Olivia Palermo.

Lacy Redway
Lacy Redway
Vernon Francois

Clients Include: Amandla Stenberg, Lupita Nyong'o

Vernon Francois
Vernon Francois
Tokyo Stylez

Clients Include: Beyonce, Kylie Jenner, Cardi B.

Tokyo Stylez
Tokyo Stylez
Ursula Stephen

Clients Include: Zendaya, Leticia Wright, Bebe Rexha.

Ursula Stephen
Larry Sims

Clients Include: Gabrielle Union, Tracee Ellis Ross.

Larry Sims
Sarah Potempa

Clients Include: Camila Cabello, Karlie Kloss, Lea Michele.

Sarah Potempa
Jenny Cho

Clients Include: Gal Gadot, Kristen Bell.

Jenny Cho
Nai'vasha Johnson

Clients Include: Logan Browning, Yara Shahidi.