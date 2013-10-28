Beauty Products Are Being Taken to the Next Level: 7 That Will Change Your Life Now

Recently, we have been wowed by the innovations in beauty products that have been popping up on shelves. We have come a long way from just seeing a few differently shaped mascara wands. These new innovations work to make our lives a lot easier and improve beauty issues we have with current products.
From products like spray Vaseline, paint on perfume, cordless straighteners for hair, and spray-on hair chalk, the beauty world is being taken to a new level. We can only imagine what this industry is going to create next because technology is never going to stop advancing! Take a look through the slideshow and let us know which product you are excited to try out first!
We've made huge strides in the beauty industry with awesome product advancements – find out which ones you need to get ahold of!
This perfume allows for you to place where you want the scent with a small brush, allowing for a more playful application.
See By Chloe Paint A Scent $35, nordstrom.com
To make things super easy for when you get our of the shower, you can just spray on a lotion to keep skin hydrated and silky smooth.
St. Ives Spray Lotion $7.50, drugstore.com
This is not your average brush, as it contains straight and wavy bristles that work to give you the best overall finish. The 100-percent fiber brushes are available in a range of 76 handcrafted styles, each with the perfect balance of straight and wavy fibers that replicate natural hairs.
Makeup Forever Artisan #128 Brush $52, sephora.com
This mascara works to perfectly coat each lash at different angles to give them a dramatic look, volume and length.
Avon Mega Blast Mascara $10, avon.com
These babies are magic in a bottle. No more muss and fuss with hair chalk now that you can spray it right out of a can and then simply wash the color right out!
Bumble and Bumble Spray Hair Chalk $19, bumbleandbumble.com
Our prayers have been answered! This straightener is rechargable and perfect for on-the-go beauty touch-ups!
Sarah Potempa Jet Setter Straightener $99, joyus.com
This eyeliner has been formed in a shape so you can get your line down pat. You can create the perfect cat-eye in the blink of an eye (even if you don't naturally have the steadiest of hands).
NYX Curve Eyeliner $15, nordstrom.com