Beauty Products Are Being Taken to the Next Level: 7 That Will Change Your Life Now

Recently, we have been wowed by the innovations in beauty products that have been popping up on shelves. We have come a long way from just seeing a few differently shaped mascara wands. These new innovations work to make our lives a lot easier and improve beauty issues we have with current products.

From products like spray Vaseline, paint on perfume, cordless straighteners for hair, and spray-on hair chalk, the beauty world is being taken to a new level.  We can only imagine what this industry is going to create next because technology is never going to stop advancing!  Take a look through the slideshow and let us know which product you are excited to try out first!

 

We've made huge strides in the beauty industry with awesome product advancements – find out which ones you need to get ahold of!

This perfume allows for you to place where you want the scent with a small brush, allowing for a more playful application.

See By Chloe Paint A Scent $35, nordstrom.com

To make things super easy for when you get our of the shower, you can just spray on a lotion to keep skin hydrated and silky smooth.

St. Ives Spray Lotion $7.50, drugstore.com

This is not your average brush, as it contains straight and wavy bristles that work to give you the best overall finish.  The 100-percent fiber brushes are available in a range of 76 handcrafted styles, each with the perfect balance of straight and wavy fibers that replicate natural hairs. 

Makeup Forever Artisan #128 Brush $52, sephora.com

This mascara works to perfectly coat each lash at different angles to give them a dramatic look, volume and length.

Avon Mega Blast Mascara $10, avon.com

These babies are magic in a bottle.  No more muss and fuss with hair chalk now that you can spray it right out of a can and then simply wash the color right out!

Bumble and Bumble Spray Hair Chalk $19, bumbleandbumble.com

Our prayers have been answered! This straightener is rechargable and perfect for on-the-go beauty touch-ups!

Sarah Potempa Jet Setter Straightener $99, joyus.com

This eyeliner has been formed in a shape so you can get your line down pat.  You can create the perfect cat-eye in the blink of an eye (even if you don't naturally have the steadiest of hands).

NYX Curve Eyeliner $15, nordstrom.com

