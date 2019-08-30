This Best-Selling K-Beauty Brand Is Launching at Sephora

Just months after opening a huge new store in Santa Monica, CA, best-selling Korean beauty brand Innisfree is expanding into Sephora. Now there are even more places to pick up the Amore Pacific-owned brand’s serums, face masks, moisturizers, face washes, toners, sleeping masks and more. Though makeup, haircare and body products will be exclusive to Innisfree locations and its website, Sephora will sell 30+ of its most popular skincare. Prices range from $10 to $39 so it’ll be one of Sephora’s most wallet-friendly lines.

If you’re not familiar with Innisfree, here’s what you need to know. A whopping 80 percent of the brand’s ingredients are naturally-derived and responsibly sourced from the South Korean island of Jeju. Its innovative ingredients include things like lava seawater and volcanic clusters, which can help naturally absorb excess oil in the skin. Each ingredient has a distinct purpose and usually anti-aging benefits. Innisfree is also best known for its five-step Korean skincare routine. Below, our pick for each of those steps. Shop them on Sephora’s website September 4 and store locations September 6.

Clarifying Facial Foam With Bija Seed Oil

Innisfree recommends first washing with an oil-based cleanser to get rid of makeup and excess sebum, and following it up with a high-foaming wash like this clarifying one.

$10 at Sephora

Intensive Hydrating Serum With Green Tea Seed

Next up is the replenishing step where you want to rebalance skin’s moisture.

$27 at Sephora

Blemish Care Spot Serum With Bija Seed Oil

This is when you treat specific issues, such as blemishes or fine lines and wrinkles.

$20 at Sephora

Intensive Hydrating Cream With Green Tea Seed

The fourth step is when you want to really lock in the moisture with a hydrating cream.

$24 at Sephora

Daily UV Protection Cream Mild Broad Spectrum Spf 36

Finally, you want to protect your skin from harmful UV rays with a broad spectrum sunscreen safe for the face.

$10 at Sephora

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.