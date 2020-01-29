I Want Every Piece of Innisfree’s Disney Collection

It doesn’t matter how old we get; Pop a Disney character on something and we can’t get enough. This is especially true come Valentine’s Day when everything is much cuter anyway. Take Innisfree’s Disney Valentine’s Day collection, for example. The Korean beauty brand is rolling out a 12-piece collection (six of them are gifts-with-purchase) emblazoned with Mickey Mouse and his friends. It’s not just about Mickey and Minnie, here. And with Innisfree, you know it’s not just fun packaging but actually stellar products (and affordable ones, too).

For this K-beauty collection, there are lip balm sets, nail polish, hairbrushes and even pore-blurring powder. You can put all your goodies into a pouch with cute Disney charms. The best part? Nothing costs more than $20. This Valentine’s Day, grab a gift for your work wife, BFF or, you know, for yourself. We don’t buy ourselves enough presents on V-Day, in my humble opinion.

The collection launches in stores and online this week— and with a deal. You’ll receive a Mickey Mouse & Friends brush with any purchase of $55 or more until January 31. You can also grab a Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse or Donald Duck pouch with your purchase of $55 or more from February 1-15. Shop the whole line, below.

Shop four high-shine nail polish shades: Donald Duck in color #210 (lavender), Daisy Duck in #211 (pale pink), Mickey Mouse in #212 (Mickey-shaped glitter) and Minnie Mouse in #213 (red).

This lightweight, fine loose blurring powder comes in limited-edition design.

These tinted lip balms contain sunflower seed oil, cupuacu butter and jojoba oil for natural hydration.

