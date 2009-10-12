Inner Child

I’m very particular about my fragrances. I don’t like anything too sweet or cloying. But look on my vanity and you can find a variety of fragrances ranging from YSL Rive Gauche to Fresh’s Cannabis Santal.

A few years ago I was looking over my friend’s perfume collection and held up a small frosted rollerball of fragrance. It smelled divine!

“WHAT is this?!”

“Ooooh,” she said very seriously, “that is Child.”

“Um. What is Child?”

“It’s a perfume created by this woman named Susan and she makes it in her house…or something.”

It sounded kind of hoakey to me.

“Where is it sold?” I asked.

“I picked this up at Fred Segal when I was in LA a couple of years ago.”

I lightly rolled some of the oil on my skin. It smelled amazing! Floral. Jasmine maybe? Definitely gardenia.

I looked online to see where I could purchase it on the East Coast and came up empty. The closest retailer was Henri Bendel in NYC.

I went about my day to day. I filled my fragrance lust with imposters; Calvin Klein, Donna Karan. I think I even purchased White Shoulders thinking it could match the amazingness of the fragrance oil I’d rolled on my wrists a year prior.

Then two weeks ago I was out in LA visiting my best friend from college. We had just finished doing outdoor yoga at Runyon Canyon when she asked what I wanted to do next. My answer came out so forcefully that I thought I pulled something.

“OH!! CAN WE GO TO FRED SEGAL?!”

“Uuuh. Sure…”

“KTHX!”

“Anything specific you want there.”

“CHILD! I WANT CHILD!”

“S-sure…”

I couldn’t believe that after three years I was about to finally get my beloved fragrance.

I sauntered into the Apothia at Fred Segal and zoned in on the display. I grabbed the tester and dabbed some of the oil behind my ears. I breathed in and the fragrance danced through my nose. Not that am one to lay in a field of flowers on a cloudless summer day but if I were that girl I imagine this is what it would smell like.

I was so happy to finally be in possession of my very own Child fragrance! Best trip to LA ever! (Don’t tell my best friend I said that.)