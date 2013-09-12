The Latest Beauty Ingredients and What You Need to Know

Coconut oil? We love it, but the moisture miracle is so last year. There’s a new wave of beauty ingredients about to blow up on drugstore shelves and makeup counters, so you’ll want to have the inside information on what they are and what they do so you can snatch ’em up.

To make sure you’re well-informed about this new crop of skin-savers, we asked a few seasoned skin experts (and did some digging of our own) to find eight of the most interesting ingredients you need to know about now.

1. Licorice Root: Tammie Umbel, CEO of Shea Terra Organics, says that this ingredient has been “rediscovered,” so to speak, and will be appearing in more and more products because of its all natural ability to lighten depigmentation from sun damage. This one’s definitely necessary for those of us who didn’t wear enough sunscreen this summer.

2. Probiotics: They’re not just for your tummy anymore! Probiotics have been popping up in product lines from Clinique to Burt’s Bees, balancing skin much in the way the good bacteria, when found in yogurt, helps balance your gut. According to various reports, probiotics help even out skin tone and keep your face looking young, so we certainly can expect to see more of this ingredient.

3. Argireline: Cherylanne DeVita, Ph.D., President and CEO of DeVita Natural Skin Care, says that while peptide technology has been used in skincare for some time, Acetyl hexapeptide 8, known more commonly as Argireline, is one of the best, littler known ingredients that should be gaining more attention. “It is truly Botox without the injections and toxins,” she says. “You get the relaxing of the deeper wrinkle mechanisms, like frown lines,, which creates a smoother appearance to the face overall, without the risks associated with Botox. Win-Win!”

4. Camel’s Milk: This ingredient is really hot, Umbel says, as in scorching hot from the Sahara desert. Used in her own product line, camel’s milk softens, plumps and brightens your skin while breaking down the particles that make it look dull.

5. MG6P: The winner of the Innovation Zone Best Ingredient Award 2013 was a product called Neodermyl, which uses green chemistry to reactivate collagen and elastic synthesis in your skin. MG6P, or Methyl-Glucoside-6-Phosphate, is combined with amino acids and copper to improve skin texture and reduce wrinkles, and supposedly does in two weeks what one injection would do to make you look more youthful.

6. Plant Stem Cells: There are many of these emerging DeVita says, but one of the newest and most promising appears to be Buddleja Davidii (Butter Fly Bush) stem cell. This exotic-sounding cell protects and helps defend the skin against damaging UV rays and pollutants, while preserving lipids and promoting collagen and elastin production. It has extremely high antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties as well.

7. Marula: The natural nut extract from Southern Africa is gaining notoriety for its moisturizing and anti-aging benefits, Umbel says. Once almost unheard of, this oil was used in products launched in 2013 more than ever and Umbel expects this ingredient to get even more popular as the year continues.

8. Kakadu Plum: The indigenous people of Northern Australia have been using this vitamin C-rich ingredient for thousands of years, DeVita says, but it is “new” to us. With 50 times more vitamin C than an orange, this plum is also rich in polyphenolic antioxidants, which help to reduce free radical damage, photo aging, dark blotches and sun damage. It also increases collagen synthesis, plumping up the skin and increasing elasticity.

Image via Istock

