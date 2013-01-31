Ingredients 101: How Cupuaçu Makes Skin Ridiculously Soft

We’ve noticed a particular ingredient popping up in our favorite beauty brands’ products: cupuaçu (pronounced koo-poo-ah-soo). The cupuaçu fruits grow on trees of the same name in areas like Colombia, Bolivia and Peru. The vitamin C and fatty acids in this “superfruit” keep skin supple and smooth.

Cupuaçus also have a high number of phytosterols, which trap moisture. The ingredient is not only beneficial for skin, but for hair, too.

1. Burt’s Bees Richly Replenishing Cocoa & Cupuaçu Butters Body Lotion ($8, burtsbees.com) uses cupuaçu, so the moisture is trapped below the skin, making your body feel extra smooth and hydrated.

2. John Masters Organics Lavender, Rose Geranium & Ylang Ylang Soap ($8, johnmasters.com) keeps skin moisturized as it cleans with the South American fruit.

3. Lush The Big Tease ($19.95, lushusa.com) is a gel that gives hair a strong hold while still keeping it soft. Can you guess which ingredient it is that helps to hydrate hair?