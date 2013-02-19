Ingredients 101: How Resveratrol Firms Skin

Resveratrol is an amazing antioxidant, found in the skin of grapes and in red wine, that may help to prevent high cholesterol, limit the spread of cancer cells, and help prevent diabetes. Now, beauty brands are starting to incorporate the ingredient into their products, adding skincare benefits to its long list of uses. How does it help the skin? Well, it has been shown to maintain the skin’s elasticity, prevent wrinkles, and block the effects of UV-B radiation. Clinical studies have also shown that the antioxidant to boost the life expectancy of skin cells by 160%!

Want to try it yourself? Check out some of our favorites with the super anti-ager:

1. Caudalie Vinexpert Firming Serum ($88, us.caudalie.com) stimulates collagen and elastin production, firming skin. Resveratrol also stops glycation, which is responsible for forming wrinkles.

2. Bite Beauty Luminous Créme Lipstick ($24, sephora.com) contains as much resveratrol as five glasses of red wine, helping to condition and prevent signs of aged lips, like thinning and fading. Since the average woman eats five to seven pounds of lipstick in a lifetime, we’d much rather consume resveratrol than lead.

3. Suki Facial Lift Ultimate Firming Cream ($165, sukiskincare.com) also enhances collagen production, protects against sun exposure and even works as a moisturizer for dry skin.

