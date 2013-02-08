Ingredients 101: How Copper Prevents Wrinkles

A new ingredient we’ve seen popping up in the skincare industry is copper. Many brands have been using it in their products to firm skin and prevent wrinkles. Here’s how it works: when copper enters your pores, it stimulates the production of elastin, a fiber than links in a crisscrossing network to strengthen, firm and smooth skin. Copper also serves as an antioxidant to protect skin from stress and improve the barrier function of the skin.

1. Kiehls Powerful Wrinkle Reducing Cream ($52, kiehls.com) uses copper to protect and strength the elastin fibers, moisturizes skin and serves as a protective antioxidant.

2. Omorovicza Copper Peel ($160, omorovicza.com) contains copper to increase collagen production and regulate the production of sebum, which keeps skin moisturized.

3.Osmotics Cosmeceuticals Blue Copper 5 Face Lifting Serum ($75, osmotics.com) combines copper with their collagen boosting peptide to prevent and firm sagging skin.

